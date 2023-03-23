Our coverage of the UFC San Antonio Prelims will continue with this competitive matchup in the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Contender Series alum CJ Vergara will look to add another win as Brazil’s Daniel da Silva looks for his first UFC victory. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vergara-da Silva prediction and pick.

CJ Vergara is 10-4-1 as a fighter and has gone 1-2 in his fights with the UFC. He earned a contract on DWCS after a highlight-reel KO with a knee to the body of his opponent. Vergara lost his debut to Ode Osbourne in a fight many saw his way, but was able to bounce back with a win against Kleydson Rodrigues. He’ll look to do the same as he’s coming off a loss against Tatsuro Taira. Vergara stands 5’6″ with a 68-inch reach.

Daniel Lacerda da Silva is 11-4 as a professional fighter and is still seeking his first win in the UFC at 0-3 in the promotion. After coming over from Shooto Brasil in 2021, da Silva has dropped his first three fights to Jeff Molina, Francisco Figueiredo, and Victor Altamirano. He’ll have his back against the wall in trying to avoid a fourth-straight loss. He stands 5’6″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC San Antonio Odds: CJ Vergara-Daniel da Silva Odds

CJ Vergara: -265

Daniel da Silva: +200

Over (1.5) rounds: +158

Under (1.5) rounds: -205

How to Watch CJ Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why CJ Vergara Will Win

CJ Vergara has had some inconsistencies in his performances, but he’s looked good his last couple of times in the octagon. He took on a highly-touted prospect in Kleydson Rodrigues and was able to display his poise through difficult situations. He continued to push the pace and landed the more accurate shots on his opponent. While his wrestling defense has always been suspect, he did a good job of getting to his feet and reversing positions against Rodrigues. Look for him to try and keep this standing as he hopes to walk down da Silva.

Vergara will have to mindful defensively of the explosive strikes coming from da Silva. He fights very calmly and keeps his cool in the pocket, so it should serve him well as da Silva tends to throw the kitchen sink at opponents in the opening minutes. Against Taira, Vergara saw a lot of success by crowding his face and loading up on shots. If he can close the distance and no let da Silva open up with his kicks, he should do enough to win this fight.

Why Daniel da Silva Will Win

Daniel Lacerda da Silva has all the tools necessary to be a successful and exciting fighter in the UFC, but it hasn’t seemed to translate well to his performances in the octagon. He’s had three losses to start his UFC tenure and all have been by way of finish (2 KO, 1 SUB). However, in all of those fights, da Silva had a moment of brilliance and is usually able to stun his opponents in some way. He’s most dangerous in the opening minutes of the fight and will throw his entire arsenal at an opponent. If he’s not careful, he tends to get hit and give up advantageous positions in crucial moments.

To get his first win, da Silva will have to display more patience and wait for Vergara to make a mistake in the striking. If he can wait for the perfect opening, da Silva can easily land a head kick and end this fight in a hurry. However, he’s had trouble putting opponents away in those situations and can’t let another one slip through his fingers if he wants to keep fighting in the UFC. Look for him to be very motivated in this one.

Final CJ Vergara-Daniel da Silva Prediction & Pick

This fight will be most exciting in the first few minutes as both fighters are wildly unpredictable. Vergara will likely start slow and let da Silva burn his gas tank out as his best chance to win this first is in the first round. If it goes any longer, this fight will favor the cardio and control of Vergara. The line is juiced so it wouldn’t be the best bet given this fight is a lot closer in reality than on paper. I’d stay away here, but let’s go with Vergara to get the win.

Final CJ Vergara-Daniel da Silva Prediction & Pick: CJ Vergara (-265)