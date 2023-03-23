The UFC Fight Night Prelims will continue on ESPN and ESPN+ with this matchup in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Mexico’s newest prospect Manuel Torres will face off against “The Samurai Ghost” Trey Ogden. Don’t miss this closely-matched fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Torres-Ogden prediction and pick.

Manuel Torres has a professional record of 13-2 and won his UFC debut fight against Frank Camacho after earning a contract on DWCS in 2021. He’s a fearsome finisher and has won six of his fights by KO/TKO and six by way of submission. He has a dangerous game from anywhere and will look to make a statement against Trey Ogden. Torres stands 5’10” with a 73-inch reach.

Trey Ogden is 16-5 in his professional fighting career and has gone 1-1 since joining the UFC. A former Bellator and LFA fighter, Ogden got the call to face Jordan Leavitt in his debut, but lost the fight in a close split decision. His last time out, he was able to get a UD victory over a 12-0 prospect and will hope to do the same to Torres. Ogden stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC San Antonio Odds: Manuel Torres-Trey Ogden Odds

Manuel Torres: -158

Trey Ogden: +128

Over (1.5) rounds: -136

Under (1.5) rounds: +108

How to Watch Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Manuel Torres Will Win

Manuel Torres will be feeling good on Saturday as he celebrates his 28th birthday inside of the octagon. He is a very athletic prospect and has a ton of physical skills to pair with his fighting skills. He’s long for the division and likes to use his long arms to sink in chokes on his opponent. In the striking, Torres is rather unrefined, but he throws with a ton of power and isn’t scared to box inside of a phone booth. It’ll be interesting to see how his cardio holds up as he’s often throwing a lot into his shots early. Look for Torres to lean on his submission grappling if this one gets hairy on the feet.

Manuel Torres will have to be mindful of keeping his chin up in this one. He primarily throws hard, looping hooks to the head and body, but leaves himself defenseless when doing so. He’ll have to be mindful of his arm guard and be careful for the well-timed counter strikes of Ogden. If Torres can stun Ogden early and get his respect on the feet, it’ll open up areas for him to chase a submission.

Why Trey Ogden Will Win

Many thought Trey Ogden won his first fight vs. Jordan Leavitt, but he wasn’t able to do enough to convince the judges sitting octagon-side. He looked much more patient in his next fight against Daniel Zellhuber and did a great job of stuffing the takedowns. He’ll have a much lower striking output than his opponent, so Ogden will have to be mindful in keeping his defense up and not playing into Torres’ game. While Torres has more wins by submission, Ogden is no slouch on the ground and teaches jiu-jitsu at his own school. If this one goes to the mat, we should see some fun jiu-jitsu transitions and attacks.

To win this fight, Ogden will have to rely on his fundamentals to get him through here. Torres may be a flashier striker, but Ogden often does a good job of exploiting opponents who aren’t as disciplined as him. When watching the tape, it’s clear that Trey Ogden will be the more disciplined fighter in this one. If he can keep calm through the striking fire of Torres, Ogden should be able to scratch out a win as the underdog here, a feat he completed in his last fight.

Final Manuel Torres-Trey Ogden Prediction & Pick

Manuel Torres should have worked on his defensive boxing to have a solid chance here. He will have the big advantage in power and athleticism, but his reckless swinging could be costly against a patient opponent like Ogden. Ogden hasn’t gotten much credit but he’s fought a solid first two fights in the UFC. His steady game plan will be the difference here if he’s just able to withstand the bombs of Torres. While Torres may be the sexy pick, let’s go with the disciplined game of Trey Ogden to grab the small upset here.

Final Manuel Torres-Trey Ogden Prediction & Pick: Trey Ogden (+128)