We're back for another prediction and pick at UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie as we turn our attention towards the Featherweight (145 lb) Divsion for a battle between ranked strikers. No. 9 ranked Giga Chikadze will make his return to the cage to face off against No. 15 ranked Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres. Check out our UFC odds series for our Chikadze-Caceres prediction and pick.

Giga Chikadze (14-3) has gone 7-1 in the UFC since joining the roster in 2019. Of those seven wins, Chikadze has been able to finish three of them, all consecutively in his three most recent wins. His last fight was a five-round war in which Chikadze was badly beaten by Calvin Kattar. He's had a long road to his return but it's finally here and we'll see him back in action. Chikadze stands 6'0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Alex Caceres (21-13) has gone 16-11-1 since winning the Ultimate Fighter in 2011. He's one of the Featherweight Division's longest tenured fighters and continues to evolve his style to modern MMA. Caceres has gone an impressive 8-2 in his last 10 fights and is coming in off back-to-back wins against Julian Erosa and Daniel Pineda in his last fight. A win over Chikadze would propel him a great deal up the rankings and continue his climb to the top. Caceres stands 5'10” with a 73.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Giga Chikadze-Alex Caceres Odds

Giga Chikadze: -250

Alex Caceres: +198

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: -168

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: +132

How to Watch Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Giga Chikadze Will Win

Giga Chikadze will be making his return after over a year and a half of time outside of the octagon. His last appearance came in a main event against Calvin Kattar. Chikadze had his moments in that fight and was able to hit Kattar with some pretty clean shots, but it was Kattar in the end who delivered more damage as Chikadze was badly beaten after the fight. In the time since, he's had to undergo five separate medical procedures for injuries and it's delayed his return even more. It'll be interesting to see if Chikadze has any ring rust or comes out flat – the hope is that he's fully healthy and can return to his old form.

To win this fight, Chikadze should look to stay on the outside and circle away from Caceres. Caceres likes to control the distance and strike at range against shorter opponents. Chikadze will actually be the bigger fighter here and will benefit from this fight staying at range. He's got more power in his shots and is a more devastating puncher when he lands. Chikadze could sit back and wait for Caceres to throw the kitchen sink at him, all while loading up an offensive flurry of his own. Look for Chikadze to kick to all three levels of the body in this one as he tries to kickbox his way to a win.

Why Alex Caceres Will Win

Alex Caceres has been on a serious run over the last ten fights and hasn't been getting the respect he deserves. He finally got a ranking next to his name and believes that this is a great opportunity to prove his worth as a top-10 fighter in the division. Caceres is a striker by nature and will welcome a Muay Thai scrap against Chikadze. He throws his shots from awkward angles and while they don't have a ton of power behind them, he usually follows them up with a kick or body shot. If he's able to work his way inside and cut Chikadze off in his rhythm, he could have a chance to dictate the striking pace.

Caceres will have the slight edge on the ground with his jiu-jitsu. His grappling isn't the best and he can find himself flat on his back at times. With how lengthy he is, Caceres will often rely on his long limbs to try and sneak a submission from the bottom. He's very slippery on the ground so look for Caceres to try and sweep every chance he gets with Chikadze on top of him.

Final Giga Chikadze-Alex Caceres Prediction & Pick

This fight will be an exciting striking affair and it'll be great to see Giga Chikadze in action once again. He struggles when his opponents pressures forward and forces him to become a boxer. Caceres, however, likes to manage distance and has a similar striking style to Chikadze. The thought here is that these two will engage in a classic kickboxing match for three rounds, to which the edge is given to Chikadze. He's the bigger puncher and should be more measured in his approach given his return. Let's take him with the prediction as he gets the win.

Final Giga Chikadze-Alex Caceres Prediction & Pick: Giga Chikadze (-250)