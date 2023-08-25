Welcome back to our predictions and picks for UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie as we turn our attention towards a pivotal ranked matchup in the Women's Flyweight (125 lb) between top contenders. New Jersey's own No. 3 ranked Erin Blanchfield will take on Brazil's No. 4 ranked Talia Santos. The winner of this fight could be staring at a title opportunity next! Check out our UFC odds series for our Blanchfield-Santos prediction and pick.

Erin Blanchfield (11-1) has remained perfect during her young UFC career at 5-0. At just 24 years old, she's blazed through the competition and has made it look relatively easy. She's coming off a massive win over an all-time great in Jessica Andrade when she submitted her in the second round of their headlining bout. With a win here, Blanchfield could be looking at a title shot for her next fight. She stands 5'4″ with a 66-inch reach.

Talia Santos (19-2) has gone 4-2 in her UFC career since appearing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. After losing her debut, she went on a fierce four-fight winning streak that saw he gain three unanimous decisions and a submission victory. She challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the belt last year, but fell short in a split decision that many thought Santos had won. Now, she's back to reclaim her position as the top flyweight contender. Santos stands 5'6″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Erin Blanchfield-Talia Santos Odds

Erin Blanchfield: -150

Talia Santos: +122

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: -240

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: +182

How to Watch Erin Blanchfield vs. Talia Santos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Erin Blanchfield Will Win

Erin Blanchfield is on an absolute tear to the top of the division and hasn't showed any signs of slowing down. After submitting JJ Aldrich with a standing guillotine, she emphatically derailed Molly McCann's hype trail by dismantling her on the ground. In her toughest test to date, Blanchfield was able to submit Jessica Andrade in the second round of a Main Event. The trajectory of her career has been wild and she's only 24 years old. With the way she keeps improving fight after fight, we've hardly seen the best version of Erin Blanchfield – and that's a scary thought. Look for her to be in her best shape yet as she continues to add new wrinkles to her game.

To win this fight, Erin Blanchfield will have to gain Santos' respect immediately on the feet. Santos is coming off a title challenge and may feel like she's the better fighter here. She's been working on her striking and Blanchfield continues to see success in fights where she presses the action and moves forward with her strikes. It all benefits her game as she backs opponents against the cage and uses her top-level jiu-jitsu and judo. She'll be facing off against an equally dangerous grappler in Santos, but she has the confidence her game can outlast anything that gets thrown at her.

Why Talia Santos Will Win

Talia Santos made her presence felt with her dominant wins en route to a title challenge. With 10 wins by KO/TKO and three by submission, Santos has never been finished in her career. The last time we saw her fight, she put together five ultra-competitive rounds against one of the best fighters of all time in Valentina Shevchenko. With her dominant grappling and ground control, many fans thought Santos did enough to become champ that night. She was slated to fight Blanchfield in March but has had issues with her Visa. The hope is that she's had a smooth camp and will be ready to finally get back into action. She'll be the slightly bigger fighter and as we've seen in the past, uses her strength and length phenomenally in the clinch.

To win this fight, Santos will have to wear Blanchfield down for five rounds. Blanchfield's never seen the fourth or fifth rounds of a fight, so Santos would benefit greatly from dragging this one out and taking it to a place where she's got the advantage. She'll also be the more technical and talented striker, which could be dangerous for Blanchfield if she chooses to stand and trade. The thought is that Blanchfield will shoot for the takedown sooner rather than later, to which Santos could easily defend behind her 78% defense. She's actually the more accurate grappler in this one, so don't be surprised if she makes a statement by taking Blanchfield down early and controlling her on the ground.

Final Erin Blanchfield-Talia Santos Prediction & Pick

This has all the potential to be the most competitive fight on this card. Talia Santos is coming off one of her best performances and despite the loss, has to feel good about her chances against a young prospect like Blanchfield. Blanchfield, on the other hand, has looked better in each one of her fights and continues to progress and an insane pace. For prediction, we'll go with Erin Blanchfield to get the win. She's got too much momentum on her side at the moment and we've picked against her in the past – we won't be making that same mistake twice.

Final Erin Blanchfield-Talia Santos Prediction & Pick: Erin Blanchfield (-150)