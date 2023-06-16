UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the men's bantamweight division between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence. Argueta picked up his first win inside the octagon his last fight out meanwhile, Lawrence is coming off his first defeat in his UFC career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Argueta-Lawrence prediction and pick.

Dan Argueta (9-1) made a name for himself on TUF Season 29 but ultimately lost against the eventual winner Ricky Turcios in a very close fight. Since that loss, he has gone 4-1 and captured the LFA bantamweight championship before getting his shot in the UFC on short notice. He went up a weight class to face off against Damon Jackson where he lost a hard-fought decision and then came back to get his first octagon win his last time out. He will be looking for his first winning streak inside the octagon as he takes on Ronnie Lawrence.

Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) looked like a legitimate contender when he burst onto the scene as he racked up two straight dominant wins until he faced off against Saidyokub Kakhramonov who was too much for him. This will be his first fight in 11 months after contracting a staph infection prior to his scheduled bout with Cameron Saaiman. He will be looking to get back on track as he takes on Dan Argueta this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Dan Argueta-Ronnie Lawrence Odds

Dan Argueta: +156

Ronnie Lawrence: -194

Over 2.5 Rounds: -270

Under 2.5 Round: +200

How to Watch Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Dan Argueta Will Win

Dan Argueta is a relatively new fighter in the UFC with a record of 1-1. He is a determined fighter who has been training hard for this fight. Argueta is known for his wrestling and grappling and the ability to mix things up to make it difficult for his opposition. He also has quick hands and can land powerful punches that help him close the distance and get the fight where he wants it which is on the mat.

Argueta's best chances are to use his striking to set up the takedowns because even though he is a good striker, Ronnie Lawrence has the advantage on the feet. If he can take Lawrence for a ride and control him against the fence and on the mat he can get the job done and keep his winning streak alive.

Why Ronnie Lawrence Will Win

Ronnie Lawrence is a more experienced fighter with a record of 2-1 in the UFC. He is a well-rounded fighter who can strike and grapple. Lawrence has a background in wrestling and is known for his takedowns and ground game. He has good control on the ground and can submit his opponents. Lawrence also has good striking ability and can land powerful punches and kicks.

Even though Lawrence loves to utilize his grappling it would be best to use that to keep this fight on the feet where he is at a major advantage. He is just the faster and crisper striker and will utilize the calf kicks to make it hard on Argueta to just push forward. As long as Lawrence can defend the takedowns and stay at range he can outstrike Argueta for a wide decision.

Final Dan Argueta-Ronnie Lawrence Prediction & Pick

In this fight, I predict that Ronnie Lawrence will come out on top. He has more experience against the higher level of competition and is a well-rounded fighter. Lawrence's striking ability will be too much for Argueta to handle, and he will punish him on the feet as he attempts to take the fight to the ground. However, Argueta is a determined fighter and can win this fight if he can get this fight to the mat. Ultimately, Lawrence is able to sprawl and brawl his way to victory over Argueta.