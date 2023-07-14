UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs. Bueno Silva is heating up as the Main Card action continues from the UFC Apex. We're bringing you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Russia's Albert Duraev will do battle with South Korea's Junyong Park as both men look for a spot in the rankings. Check out our UFC odds series for our Duraev-Park prediction and pick.

Albert Duraev is 16-4 as a professional fighter and has gone 2-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on DWCS. His lone loss was a doctor's stoppage against Joaquin Buckley in which his eye swelled shut, forcing the bout to be called. Duraev bounced back with a close split decision victory over Chidi Njokuani and will look to ride his momentum into this one. Duraev stands 5'11” with a 75-inch reach.

Junyong Park is 16-5 as a professional fighter and has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC in 2019. He's been very active upon his arrival and has now managed three consecutive wins coming into this fight. He's 6-1 in his last seven fights and has notched back-to-back submission wins in his last two fights. He'll be the slight favorite against Duraev in a close matchup as he looks for his fourth-straight victory. Park stands 5'10” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Albert Duraev-Junyong Park Odds

Albert Duraev: +130

Junyong Park: -166

Over (2.5) rounds: -130

Under (2.5) rounds: +102

How to Watch Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Albert Duraev Will Win

Albert Duraev continues to fight at a high level for his age and will have the slight advantage in wrestling during this fight. While he's got a solid chin, Duraev takes hard shots and has trouble keeping calm if he takes too many. He'll often look for the takedown if he's rocked and get desperate in trying to do so. Nevertheless, Duraev is a phenomenal grappler and can usually finish the takedown if he gets a good grip. From there, he's very effective with his ground-and-pound and does a good job of holding opponents down. Park has had trouble off his back in the past so look for Duraev to capitalize on the top position.

To win this fight, Duraev will have to stay active on the ground and not let Park reverse position. Park has very effective scrambles and can make his way up from the ground. Duraev should look to control a wrist and keep park pressed against the cage. He may run into some trouble with the striking and it's worth noting that Park is very skilled in fighting on the ground. Duraev will have to keep constant pressure and advance position if he wants to dictate the action.

Why Junyong Park Will Win

Junyong Park has a very developed striking game and hits his punches with 51% accuracy, fairly high given the volume he throws at. He has incredible hand speed and can box his opponents up from close-range. Park also likes to utilize his kicks and will be eager to throw them up the middle. While he typically chooses to stand and strike, Park has found the most success in taking his opponents down and chasing the submission. He's got two rear naked choke finishes in his last two fights and uses his striking offense to lull opponents into his grappling. Park also does a great job of staying busy on the ground and constantly pressuring with ground-and-pound strikes.

To win this fight, Park will have to dictate where the fight takes place and play into his advantages. He can't spend too much time on his back, which may be a tall task considering the accurate wrestling of Duraev. Junyong Park will only be successful on the ground if he's the one pressing the action. He should look to conserve his energy early as the high pace from the wrestling may get to be too much.

Final Albert Duraev-Junyong Park Prediction & Pick

This fight is very close and will be determined by which fighter can control top pressure on the ground. Park struggles mightily when spending time on his back, so he should try and keep this fight in striking range. Duraev won't mess around with the striking, so look for him to be on the attack from the first round. Duraev has slightly better cardio in his wrestling, but may get pressured by Park's striking output. This fight has decision written all over it as neither fighter is a finisher on the feet. They may cancel each other out in the wrestling, so look for this fight to be up in the air by the end of it.

Final Albert Duraev-Junyong Park Prediction & Pick: OVER 2.5 Rounds (-130)