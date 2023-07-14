The Main Card action of UFC Vegas 77 resumes from the Apex as we bring you a prediction and pick for this next bout in the Women's Featherweight (145 lb) Division between ranked fighters. Brazil's No. 13 Norma Dumont will take on Stockton's own No. 15 Chelsea Chandler. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dumont-Chandler prediction and pick.

Norma Dumont is 9-2 as a professional fighter and has gone an impressive 5-2 since joining the UFC. While her debut was a loss to a much larger Megan Anderson, Dumont has been able to thrive since and uses her wrestling-heavy attack to control fights against the likes of Felicia Spencer, Aspen Ladd, and Karol Rosa. She'll look for her third-straight win. Dumont stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Chelsea Chandler is 5-1 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 1-0 since joining the UFC. She's a former 4-1 prospect out of Invicta and impressed in a big way with a stoppage win in her debut against Julija Stoliarenko. While she's already 32 years old and has only been fighting for four years, Chandler will look to cement herself as a solid prospect in the division. She stands 5'8″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Norma Dumont-Chelsea Chandler Odds

Norma Dumont: -148

Chelsea Chandler: +116

Over (2.5) rounds: -250

Under (2.5) rounds: +188

How to Watch Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Norma Dumont Will Win

While Norma Dumont is listed at the 13th-ranked Bantamweight, she's actually never made 135 and will fight yet another bout at 145 pounds. With the Featherweight Division dissolving, it'll be expected that Dumont will have to eventually make the lower weight if she wants to stays relevant. To this point, she's had a ton of success and truly feels most comfortable fighting at 145. She has great top pressure in the wrestling and will threaten with submissions if she feels comfortable. She's not much of a finishing threat with her hands and doesn't have very refined striking.

To win this fight, Norma Dumont should use her strength advantage and bring this one to the mat. She clearly does her best work when grappling with longer opponents, so expect her to search for the takedown early in this one. Dumont has massive legs and can control her opponents from the mount, landing hard ground-and-pound in the process. She's got much more time on the mats than her opponent so look for another typical performance from her as she dominates on the ground.

Why Chelsea Chandler Will Win

Chelsea Chandler comes from a great gym in Cesar Gracie's in Stockton and has both Diaz brothers as longtime training partners. She fights with a similar style and comes out with her hands low but throws with a lot of speed in her hooks. Her striking isn't very polished but she'll find comfort in knowing that Dumont isn't a world-class striker in her own right. Chandler showed a tendency to get taken down in her last fight, but did a tremendous job using her sweeps from the bottom and reversing positions on her opponent. From there, she was able to control the fight with solid top position.

Chandler can expect to spend some time on her back in this one if she continues to fall victim to the takedowns. Dumont is very heavy on bottom and drives through her takedowns with a ton of force – Chandler will have to be mindful of what's coming her way and be ready to throw submission off her back. She's extremely active in searching for the armbar from bottom position and could sneak something through if Dumont isn't careful.

Final Norma Dumont-Chelsea Chandler Prediction & Pick

Chelsea Chandler was very dangerous with her jiu jitsu in her last fight and ultimately, it was the sweeps from bottom position that gave her the momentum to get the win. Unfortunately for her, Norma Dumont will be much harder to sweep and has far superior grappling to that of Stoliarenko. Chandler won't be able to accept the takedowns as easily this time around as Dumont will make her pay for it on the ground.

If Dumont can get in-close, she should be able to control this fight in the clinch as well. For the prediction, we'll go with Norma Dumont to get this win as the slight favorite. The over on the total is juiced, so expect her to win by decision yet again.

Final Norma Dumont-Chelsea Chandler Prediction & Pick: Norma Dumont (-148); Wins by Decision (+110)