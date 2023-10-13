We're back with yet another prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 81 as we turn our attention towards the Lightweight (155 lb) Division for this next bout between exciting strikers. Terrance McKinney will return to action to face the debuting Brendon Marotte of New England. Check out our UFC odds series for our McKinney-Marotte prediction and pick.

Terrance McKinney (14-6) has gone 4-3 under the UFC promotion since 2021. He burst onto the scene with his viral knockouts, but he's been able to stay relevant through his constant activity and hunger to get back into the cage. Following two tough losses, McKinney avenged himself with a great first-round knockout over Mike Breeden in his last fight. Originally slated to face Chris Duncan, McKinney will now pivot to the debuting Marotte as his new task. Terrance McKinney stands 5'10” with a 73.5-inch reach.

Brendon Marotte (8-1) comes into this fight making his UFC debut on short notice. He's 5-1 as a prospect with the Combat Zone fighting promotion and he'll be filling in for Scotland's Chris Duncan after he experienced issues with his VISA and could not make the fight. At just 26, Marotte will have the chance to notch the biggest win of his life and instantly make a name for himself in the UFC. He stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 81 Odds: Terrance McKinney-Brendon Marotte Odds

Terrance McKinney: -530

Brendon Marotte: +360

Over 1.5 rounds: +240

Under 1.5 rounds: -330

How to Watch Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Terrance McKinney Will Win

Upon his debut, Terrance McKinney left such an impression that many fans were calling his name as the next great Lightweight ready to rise through the ranks. While this sentiment may still be true, McKinney has come down to Earth over his last five fights and he's certainly seeing a gauntlet of high-level talent in the division. Following tough losses to Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov, McKinney responded very well in his fight against Mike Breeden. While McKinney was the sizable betting favorite, he looked extremely patient and got the first-round knockout with accuracy and efficiency. He'll be in a similar spot here as the big favorite against a debuting fighter, so look for McKinney to continue his maturation and take his time with finding a win here.

Terrance McKinney will be the better all-around fighter as far as talent goes, but he'll have to stay smart in the cage and focus on defense first. He's taken a ton of damage in a short amount of time with how active he's been, so building a sound defensive game could pay off for McKinney in the long run. It will certainly help in opening up his offense as he's got an endless arsenal of strikes to work with. Terrance McKinney also shines as a wrestler and while he's been more of a stand-up fighter thus far, he could seriously benefit from working his offensive grappling as the stronger guy in this fight. Expect Terrance McKinney to try and get this “just business” win and immediately call his next shot.

Why Brendon Marotte Will Win

Brendon Marotte got the call about a week ago to step in for Chris Duncan and save this fight, but his teammates at New England Cartel will tell you that the UFC should have called Marotte much sooner. He's got a small circle of killers to work with, highlighted by UFC vets Rob Font and Calvin Kattar. Fighters from their gym are known to be some of the toughest around and they pride themselves on a technical boxing base. He's got five wins by KO/TKO and his hands are certified, but he's struggled in the past when forced into bad spots on the ground. He's also had a number of layoffs due to injuries and illnesses, so the hope is that Marotte can come into this short-notice bout full healthy and ready to go.

Brendon Marotte is a solid fighter all-around, but he'll certainly be at a grappling disadvantage against an experienced wrestler like McKinney. Marotte's best chance at keeping this fight close will be to stand in front of McKinney and match his output with the boxing. If Marotte can show that he's not willing to back up, it could force McKinney to make a decision and seek the finish. Marotte will have his best chance to win this fight early on if he can stun with a power shot over the top.

Final Terrance McKinney-Brendon Marotte Prediction & Pick

Brendon Marotte is a very different fighter than Chris Duncan and Terrance McKinney will have to adjust his game plan accordingly to fit his new opponent's style. Still, I can't imagine many scenarios as to how Marotte can stun McKinney, aside from landing a massive punch early in the fight. Expect Terrance McKinney to handle business once again as he finishes this fight once Marotte's hands start to drop. With how big the gap is between the grappling, let's look for McKinney to lock in a submission for the win.

Final Terrance McKinney-Brendon Marotte Prediction & Pick: Terrance McKinney (-530); Wins by Submission