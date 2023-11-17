UFC Vegas 82 continues on the prelims with a fight between Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ogden-Motta prediction.

UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta. Ogden is now coming off his second loss of his UFC career as he looked to right the ship this weekend meanwhile, Motta has alternated wins and losses in his last four fights as he looks to get back on track as he comes into this weekend's matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ogden-Motta prediction and pick.

Trey Ogden (16-6) made a name for himself on an episode of Dana White's Looking For A Fight and got the call-up to fight Jordan Leavitt whom he lost to in his debut fight. Since that loss, Ogden has split his next two fights most recently coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ignacio Bahamondes. He is in need of a big win this weekend when he takes on Nikolas Motta at the UFC Apex.

Nikolas Motta (13-5) secured a contract after a one-sided victory over Joseph Lowery on the Contender Series back in 2020. Since then Motta has just gone 1-2 in his UFC career most recently getting viciously knocked out by Manuel Torres. Motta has shown that he is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter and he is going to bring the aggression in this fight in hopes of getting back on track against Trey Ogden on Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 82 Odds: Trey Ogden-Nikolas Motta Odds

Trey Ogden: +114

Nikolas Motta: -135

Over 2.5 Rounds: -135

Under 2.5 Rounds: +105

How to Watch Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Trey Ogden Will Win

Trey Ogden looked poised to make a splash coming into his UFC debut after beating former Contender Series alumni JJ Okanovich on an episode of Dana White's Looking For A Fight but his lackluster debut against Jordan Leavitt followed up with splitting his next two fights has him fighting for his job coming into this fight against Nikolas Motta.

Ogden showed some good skills even with his lackluster results. He does his best work when he is able to utilize his grappling and overwhelm his opponents controlling them against the cage or on the mat. He also has good distance management to either be all the way in or all the way on the outside avoiding big power shots like Motta will be throwing his way. If Ogden can utilize his movement on the feet and mix in the takedowns he has the ability to get back on track here on Saturday.

Why Nikolas Motta Will Win

Nikolas Motta looked like a good prospect when he fought in the Contender Series. Unfortunately had some tough competition in two of his first three fights inside the octagon. He had the tall task of going against a savvy veteran Jim Miller who still has what it takes to fight at the highest level and a hungry prospect Manuel Torres who's been wrecking havoc against everyone he's faced.

This seems to be a step down in those regards when taking on someone like Trey Ogden who is a good fighter but doesn't possess the power in his strikes to make a dent in Motta's chin stopping him from coming forward. Motta has a 100% takedown defense and if he can use that strong grappling to keep this fight on the feet he most certainly will have the chance to find Ogden's chin and potentially put him away.

Final Trey Ogden-Nikolas Motta Prediction & Pick

These lightweights go to battle for their shot to keep their job with the UFC this Saturday. Ogden has shown some mixed skills in the UFC but nothing that really has stood out during his time with the promotion. He is well-rounded but he has yet to show any form of dominance since making his UFC debut.

Motta may be on a 1-2 skid in the UFC but he has shown some promise during the little octagon time. He is willing to fight fire with fire against anyone in the lightweight division and will always be looking to come forward and put pressure on his opponent which is something that will give Ogden trouble. Ogden would have to keep this fight at kicking range if he wants to be successful on the feet but that is easier said than done. Ultimately, Ogden will do his best to keep out of the range of Motta's heavy strikes while trying to mix in some takedowns but Motta will be able to defend the takedowns rather easily as he presses forward landing heavy strikes eventually being the first fighter to put away Trey Ogden midway through the fight.

Final Trey Ogden-Nikolas Motta Prediction & Pick: Nikolas Motta (-135), Under 2.5 Rounds (-135)