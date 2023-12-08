UFC Vegas 83 continues with a fight between Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey. Check out our UFC odds series for our Haqparast-Mullarkey prediction.

UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey. Haqparast is coming off back-to-back wins as he comes into this weekend's matchup meanwhile, Mullarkey is coming off of a highly questionable decision victory against John Makdessi in his most recent fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Haqparast-Mullarkey prediction and pick.

Nasrat Haqparast (14-5) took on former TUF contestant Landon Quinones in his most recent victory whom he went to war with for the entire fight after his original opponent Sam Patterson had to withdraw from the bout. He looks to win three straight for the second time in his UFC career when he takes on Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at UFC Vegas 83.

Jamie Mullarkey (20-6) is coming off of a highly controversial decision against John Makdessi in his last fight at UFC 293 in his home country of Australia. Now he takes flight to Las Vegas to take on surging lightweight Nasrat Haqparast at the UFC Apex this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 83 Odds: Nasrat Haqparast-Jamie Mullarkey Odds

Nasrat Haqparast: -192

Jamie Mullarkey: +160

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +160

How to Watch Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nasrat Haqparast Will Win

Nasrat Haqparast is poised to secure a victory over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. Haqparast, known for his striking ability, has demonstrated clear and dominant decision victories in the past, showcasing his skill and resilience in the lightweight division. His experience against top-tier opponents, such as Bobby Green and Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober has prepared him for this showdown.

While Mullarkey holds a reach advantage, Haqparast's fluid and powerful striking, coupled with his nine knockout wins, positions him as a formidable force in the octagon. Additionally, Haqparast's ability to dictate the pace of the fight and his proven track record in decision victories make him a strong contender for this bout.

Mullarkey, despite his recent win over John Makdessi, has shown susceptibility to knockouts in his last few fights, which Haqparast's striking prowess could exploit. Furthermore, Haqparast's determination to make a statement in his career, combined with his skill set, makes him the favorite in this matchup to get the win to make it the longest win streak in his UFC career.

Why Jamie Mullarkey Will Win

Jamie Mullarkey has a compelling opportunity to secure a victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. Despite being the underdog, Mullarkey's recent win over John Makdessi showcases his potential to triumph in this highly anticipated lightweight bout.

Mullarkey, standing at 6'0″ with a reach of 74″, holds a significant reach advantage over Haqparast, which he aims to leverage to keep the distance and control the striking exchanges. His ability to maintain distance and land significant strikes could pose a challenge to Haqparast, especially given Haqparast's susceptibility to absorbing significant strikes in his previous fights.

Additionally, Mullarkey's well-rounded skill set, including his three submission victories, presents a threat in both striking and grappling exchanges. If the fight transitions to the ground, Mullarkey's submission acumen could prove to be a decisive factor in securing a win over Haqparast and keeping his winning ways going this weekend.

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Jamie Mullarkey Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute banger in the lightweight division. Haqparast is coming into this fight riding high off two straight victories after going to war with short-notice replacement and TUF veteran Landon Quinones. Meanwhile, Mullarkey won a highly questionable decision against now-former UFC fighter John Makdessi after a back-and-forth battle for the entirety of the fight.

Mullarkey had trouble against Makdessi who was landed at will against him on the feet and it certainly will not get any easier against the heavy-handed Haqparast. It will be in Mullarkey's best interest to take this fight to the mat and smother Haqparast with his top pressure but that is a lot easier said than done. Haqparast has shown his ability to keep the fight on the feet at his preferred range where he can land his strikes and avoid the strikes of his opponent. Ultimately, Haqparast will be the one who will land the harder shots and will be defending the takedowns which should lead him to either a later finish or a decision victory.

Final Nasrat Haqparast-Jamie Mullarkey Prediction & Pick: Nasrat Haqparast (-192), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)