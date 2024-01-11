UFC Vegas 84 continues with a fight between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nicolau-Kape prediction.

UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker continues on the main card with a co-main event fight in the flyweight division between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape. Nicolau in his last fight lost his No. 1 contender fight to Brandon Royval who brutally knocked him out in the first round meanwhile, Kape is riding a four-fight winning streak into this rematch at UFC Vegas 84. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nicolau-Kape prediction and pick.

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) had a six-fight winning streak which led him to a No. 1 contender fight against Brandon Royval where he succumbed to a perfectly timed knee that dropped him and eventually got put away. He now gets to take on a familiar foe Manel Kape whom he has already beaten in 2021 in hopes of getting back into the title picture this weekend at UFC Vegas 84.

Manel Kape (19-6) is streaking at the right time winning four-straight fights putting him in a prime position. He will be looking to seek revenge against Nicolau who was the last person to defeat him back in 2021 in a fight that he believed that he won. Kape comes into this weekend looking to settle the score and stake his claim as the next contender for the flyweight title when he takes on Matheus Nicolau in UFC Vegas 84's co-main event.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 84 Odds: Matheus Nicolau-Manel Kape Odds

Matheus Nicolau: +220

Manel Kape: -278

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Matheus Nicolau Will Win

Matheus Nicolau was on the short list of contenders for the flyweight title. All he had to do was get through Brandon Royval but he unfortunately was brutally knocked out and there went his opportunity. Now, that Royval had his shot for the title and lost the UFC is searching for the next contender, and the winner between him and Kape could potentially get the next crack at the champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Nicolau is set to take on familiar foe Manel Kape who he already has a win against back in 2021 via split decision. Since that win against Kape, Nicolau had won three straight before his loss to Royval. However, Kape has won four straight since his loss and is getting a shot at redemption. Nicolau had success against Kape when he was the one who was pushing the pace and throwing more volume which could be the key to success in this matchup as well. If he can keep Kape on his heels and not let him dictate where this fight takes place he can get back into the win column and put his name in the mix for the next title shot.

Why Manel Kape Will Win

Manel Kape is streaking at the right time winning his last four fights. He most recently beat short-notice debutant Felipe dos Santos in a very entertaining back-and-forth fight. Kape has done everything to put himself in the position to call for a title shot if he gets this win in the rematch against Matheus Nicolau.

Don't expect this fight to be the same fight that we saw in their first encounter with one another. Since that fight, Kape has gotten increasingly more dangerous with knockouts in two of his four victories. He has picked up the pace and isn't content with just doing enough to get the job but he is also looking for the finish and to be active every moment he is in the octagon. If Kape can be the aggressor and throw more caution to the wind in this matchup he can avenge his last loss and a potential shot at the title.

Final Matheus Nicolau-Manel Kape Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic co-main event between these two top-ranked flyweight contenders. Nicolau, while on the heels of a devastating knockout loss, is adamant about getting back into the win column and also getting his shot at the title that he's been longing for.

Meanwhile, the outspoken Manel Kape has been talking the talk and backing it up along the way in each of his last four wins. He has looked a different version of himself since these last two fought and you can expect a much more aggressive Kape in this flyweight rematch. Ultimately, we will see Nicolau attempt to keep himself out of the range of Kape by utilizing a ton of calf kicks with his high Muay Thai guard but the forward pressure and the power of Kape will be deemed too much for Nicolau as he will be the one that will be landing the more damaging shots that either puts Nicolau away or gets Kape the unanimous decision victory.

Final Matheus Nicolau-Manel Kape Prediction & Pick: Manel Kape (-278), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)