UFC Vegas 86 kicks off with a fight between Daniel Marcos and Aoriqileng. Check out our UFC odds series for our Marcos-Aoriqileng prediction.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer kicks off the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Daniel Marcos and Aoriqileng. Marcos is an undefeated professional who's coming off two consecutive victories inside the octagon meanwhile, Aoriqileng got back into the win column with a dominant victory his last time out as he looks keep his momentum going at UFC Vegas 86. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Marcos-Aoriqileng prediction and pick.

Daniel Marcos (15-0) secured his contract after dominating his opponent Brandon Lewis on the Contender Series. He did one better in his UFC debut knocking out Saimon Oliveira. He has gone 2-0 in the octagon after a very closely contested fight against Davey Grant. Marcos will be looking to make it three straight in the world's largest MMA promotion when he takes on Aoriqileng at UFC Vegas 86 at the UFC Apex.

Aoriqileng (25-11) started his UFC career losing back-to-back fights which resulted in him moving up to the bantamweight division. Since that career move, Aoriqileng has gone 3-1 and most recently dominated Johnny Munoz Jr. for a unanimous decision victory. He will look to make it two in a row and four wins in his last five when he takes on the undefeated Daniel Marcos this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 86.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Daniel Marcos-Aoriqileng Odds

Daniel Marcos: -255

Aoriqileng: +215

Over 2.5 rounds: -185

Under 2.5 rounds: +155

Why Daniel Marcos Will Win

Daniel Marcos is one of just a select few fighters from Peru to fight in the UFC. He has yet to taste defeat in his 15 professional fights while winning both fights in his UFC career. Marcos has looked very much the part of a UFC fighter looking sensational during his time on the Contender Series till now. He did have a scare however against Davey Grant in London but ultimately was able to squeak out the decision on two of three judges' scorecards.

Marcos gets to take on the dangerous Aoriqileng who has nine knockouts on his record. What Marcos does best is when he's able to utilize his speed, movement, and kicks to stay on the outside to outstrike his opponents at range. The way that Aoriqileng likes to box, Marcos' kicks should be able to beat him to the punch. If Marcos can just stay on the outside and use his rangy strikes to potshot his way to victory and make it 3-0 in the UFC.

Why Aoriqileng Will Win

Aoriqileng looked every bit what we expected him to be when he came into his UFC debut when he recently fought Johnny Munoz Jr. in his last fight. Munoz is a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion and Aoriqileng was able to fend off the relentless takedown attempts and stay safe when he eventually was taken down working his way back to his feet. When on the feet, his relentless forward pressure broke Munoz which resulted in Aoriqileng battering him on the feet en route to a one-sided decision victory.

Aoriqileng is looking to keep that momentum rolling when he takes on the undefeated Daniel Marcos this weekend. Marcos is a very good striker who is light on his feet but as we saw against Davey Grant, that relentless forward pressure started to fatigue him making him stationary as the fight progressed. Well, all Aoriqileng does is walk forward, and stalk his opponents as he looks for the kill shot. If Aoriqileng could cut off the smaller octagon well and track down Marcos, he could land his powerful strikes and cause the upset to kick off this fight night.

Final Daniel Marcos-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick

This is a great scrap to kick off this fight card. Marcos and Aoriqileng are looking to make their presence known in the bantamweight division when they go to battle this Saturday night at the UFC Apex. Marcos has looked great during his short time with the UFC but we've seen some chink in his armor in his most recent fight against Davey Grant. Aoriqileng is the right opponent to replicate what Grant did to have success.

Ultimately, expect Marcos to attempt to stay on the outside utilizing his rangy attacks and his speed to avoid the strikes of Aoriqileng, but that will work only for so long until Aoriqileng cuts off the cage, tracks Marcos down, and lands his heavy strikes either putting him away midway through this fight or gets a one-sided decision victory.

Final Daniel Marcos-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick: Aoriqileng (+215), Over 2.5 Rounds (-185)