In a heavyweight clash that had fans on the edge of their seats, Jairzinho Rozenstruik secured a victory over Shamil Gaziev at UFC Vegas 87, not through a knockout punch or a submission hold, but via a referee stoppage between the fourth and fifth rounds. Gaziev seemingly quit in between rounds as he told referee Marc Goddard he can't continue after saying that he couldn't see out of his eye all while his corner was pushing him to continue. The fight, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcased the resilience and power of both fighters, but ultimately, Rozenstruik's experience and striking prowess proved too much for Gaziev.
Referee Marc Goddard waves off the #UFCVegas87 main event after Shamil Gaziev says he cannot see out of one eye.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik wins via TKO. pic.twitter.com/uvRYvjoS6m
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 3, 2024
The bout was eagerly anticipated, with Gaziev entering the octagon undefeated and looking to make a statement against the seasoned Rozenstruik. Early predictions had hinted at a closely contested battle, with some analysts pointing out Gaziev's well-rounded skills as a potential challenge for Rozenstruik, who is known for his striking ability derived from an extensive kickboxing background. Despite this, Rozenstruik was seen as the more experienced fighter, having faced some of the division's top contenders.
From the opening bell, the fight lived up to expectations. Gaziev showed no signs of being intimidated by his opponent's reputation, engaging in exchanges and looking for opportunities to showcase his power. However, Rozenstruik's striking accuracy and defensive maneuvers allowed him to control the pace of the fight, landing significant blows that gradually wore down Gaziev.
As the rounds progressed, the toll of Rozenstruik's strikes became evident. Gaziev, though resilient, began to slow down, with Rozenstruik capitalizing on every opening. The turning point came at the end of the fourth round when a barrage of strikes from Rozenstruik left Gaziev visibly shaken and unable to continue, prompting the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 5:00 mark of Round 4.
The victory was a significant one for Rozenstruik, reaffirming his position in the heavyweight division and silencing critics who had questioned his ability to bounce back after recent setbacks. For Gaziev, the loss marks the end of his undefeated streak but serves as a valuable experience against a top-tier opponent. Despite the defeat, Gaziev's performance up until the stoppage demonstrated his potential and resilience, suggesting that he remains a fighter to watch in the heavyweight division.
The MMA community's reaction to the fight was mixed, with some expressing disappointment over the stoppage, while others praised Rozenstruik's dominance and strategic approach to the fight.
That is as bad as a hype train derailment as you will ever see.
Shamil Gaziev is a complete fraud.
— Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) March 2, 2024
Dang, Shamil Gaziev threw in his own towel.
Last fighter to do that, Max Rohskopf, was cut immediately by the UFC after one loss.
Will Gaziev be the same? #UFCVegas87
— Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) March 2, 2024
Good call @marcgoddard_uk ! 👏
It looks like Shamil Gaziev didn't wanted the fight to continue and his corner was pushing him. So Marc saw that and made a right decision!#UFCVegas87
— Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) March 2, 2024
Shamil Gaziev when has to actually stand and fight instead of relying on landing takedowns #UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/YUAPwQ2BwB
— Ricardo D. Ortega (@ricardo_d91) March 3, 2024