In a stunning display of athleticism and precision, Vinicius Oliveira delivered a jaw-dropping flying knee knockout against Bernardo Sopaj in the third round of their bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 87. The Brazilian fighter, Oliveira, showcased his striking prowess throughout the fight, culminating in a highlight-reel finish that left the MMA community buzzing.
The fight, which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, was part of the preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev. Oliveira, who entered the Octagon with a professional record of 19-3, was initially set to face Yanis Ghemmouri. However, due to Ghemmouri's withdrawal due to injury, Sopaj, a promising talent from Albania with a record of 11-2, stepped in on short notice.
Sopaj, known as “The Lion King,” came into the fight with a reputation for his knockout power, having secured seven wins by KO/TKO in his career. Despite the change in opponents, Oliveira remained unfazed and executed his game plan flawlessly. The first two rounds saw both fighters exchanging strikes, with Oliveira utilizing his Muay Thai background to maintain distance and control the fight's pace. Sopaj, a product of the renowned Allstars Training Center, attempted to close the distance and land power shots but found navigating Oliveira's reach and striking defense challenging.
As the third round progressed, Oliveira's confidence grew, and he began to unleash a more diverse striking arsenal. At 4:41 of the third round, Oliveira saw an opening as Sopaj lowered his guard and launched a perfectly timed flying knee that connected squarely with Sopaj's jaw, sending him crashing to the canvas.
The referee immediately stepped in to stop the fight, awarding Oliveira a spectacular knockout victory. This win not only adds another knockout to Oliveira's record but also marks a successful UFC debut for the Brazilian fighter, who had secured his contract with a brutal first-round knockout on the Contender Series.
Oliveira's performance at UFC Vegas 87 is a testament to his striking skills and potential as a rising star in the bantamweight division. As for Sopaj, despite the setback, the young fighter's courage to step in on short notice and his previous track record suggests that he will return to the Octagon with the same ferocity that earned him his nickname. This was the fourth knockout in the first five fights of the event and with six fights to go, there is still a lot more to get excited about. Don't forget to check out the rest of the card live on ESPN+.