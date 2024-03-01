UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev is finally set to take place from The UFC Apex in Las Vegas as we'll see 22 fighters square off in the cage on Saturday for the fight card. The stage is set and all that's left to do is scrap! Check out our UFC odds series for our Best UFC Vegas 87 Betting Props.
The Main Event is set to feature a Heavyweight clash between No. 12-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and up-and-coming undefeated prospect Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik has crafted his own path in the UFC since 2019 and has fought some of the division's best. He says his career has been rejuvenated and he's ready to take down the next contender at Heavyweight in Gaziev.
The Co-Main Event will be a banger between two brawlers in Brazil's Vitor Petrino and Australia's Tyson Pedro. Petrino is looking to stay undefeated at 10-0 and 3-0 through his first UFC fights, but he'll have to get past a fearsome finisher in Tyson Pedro who's looking to stand his ground in the division. You won't want to miss this lead-up to the Main Event!
When looking at the betting odds for this upcoming card, we're seeing a lot of lopsided numbers in terms of moneylines and heavy favorites through some of these matchups. So, we'll be taking a chance with some of our favorite prop bets for added value and some fun throughout this card.
Javid Basharat Wins by Unanimous Decision (-135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Javid Basharat has been able to keep his record spotless up until now and his last fight was trending towards another win had he not thrown an inadvertent groin strike. Aiemann Zahabi comes in after a year off and follows his usual cadence of fighting once a year, which he's proven with victories in his last three fights. He'll be a difficult fighter for Basharat to put away given his experience and toughness in the cage.
Given Basharat is the -800 favorite in this fight, you have to side with his youth and evolution we've seen from him thus far. Still, all three of his victories have been on the judges' scorecards and we've seen him struggle to put a cap on fights in the past. Expect another dominant performance from Basharat, but let's play this one to see the distance as he gets the win.
Umar Nurmagomedov wins by Decision (+200) vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Many will argue that Umar Nurmagomedov is one of the best Bantamweights on the planet and we were sold short of an opportunity to see him against Cory Sandhagen in his last fight. Still, he's treating this bout like a title fight and he won't be looking past his opponent lightly at all.
Bekzat Almakhan is making his debut as a scary finished out of Kazakhstan with a great record thus far. However, it's a massive task to take on in his UFC debut and he'll be the biggest underdog on the card. Still, watching his tape, it's clear how dangerous he is with his striking, so it leads me to believe Nurmagomedov will see the path of least resistance through his grappling. He's on a completely different level in the wrestling and if he can put Almakhan on his back and against the fence, the Russian should cruise to a decision win here.
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez Goes the Distance (+140)
Muhammad Mokaev is undoubtedly one of the best rising prospects in the sport today and continues to impress with a perfect 5-0 record in the UFC. He's been able to notch submission victories in four of his appearances and his last two have come in the third round of fights. He's still waiting to get his first knockout finish in the UFC, but he'll have the stern grappling advantage over Perez in this one.
Still, Alex Perez has over 30 professional fights and we could see him give Mokaev a hard time getting the finish. Mokaev will surely be the fresher fighter and he'll be chasing the submission finish all fight, but Perez could have an improved chin after spending some time away from the octagon. Let's go with Mokaev to win this one by decision as he advanced along his UFC journey.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev Over 1.5 Rounds (+145)
This is also an extremely interesting matchup at heavyweight and we'll get a chance to see if Shamil Gaziev is the real deal in the division. With this being just his second UFC fight, it'll be pivotal to see how he handles the pressure from an experienced heavyweight like Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Gaziev has also never seen a five-round fight so it would be in Rozenstruik's best interest to extend this fight for as long as he can.
Rozenstruik has also mentioned all week that he feels like a rejuvenated fighter and we could see an improved game plan out of him this week. Overall, we get the impression that Rozenstruik won't fold over like he has in some of his recent fights, and he has a chance to show he still belongs in the rankings of this division. While the outcome is yet to be determined, I expect this fight to go into the second round as we see a different version of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Let's ride the over for plus money here.
