UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is preparing to defend his throne once again. The Brazilian powerhouse will face surging contender Joshua Van in the co-main event of UFC 323, set to take place in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White announced the matchup on Monday, confirming that Pantoja’s fifth consecutive title defense will accompany the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan atop the card.

Dana White just announced UFC 323 on December 6th in Las Vegas: 🏆 Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan 🏆 Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van 👊 Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott pic.twitter.com/oLgQnbB9Zg — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Pantoja, this bout adds another chapter to a career defined by perseverance, evolution, and dominance. At 34 years old, the champion has carved out one of the most consistent stretches in modern flyweight history. His victories over Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, Kai Kara-France, and Steve Erceg have not only reinforced his technical superiority but also highlighted his rare ability to maintain intensity across five grueling rounds.

AND STILL! ALEXANDRE PANTOJA SUBMITS KAI KARA FRANCE IN THE 3RD ROUND! Pantoja now has more wins, finishes, & submission wins than Demetrious Johnson in the flyweight division’s history 😳🏆 pic.twitter.com/ODuFM4UsGX — Combat Buzz (@CombatBuzzX) June 29, 2025

Now, he turns his attention to a new and hungry challenger in Joshua Van — a 23-year-old prospect from Myanmar who has emerged as one of the division’s most intriguing new forces. While Pantoja enters as the established ruler, Van’s fearless style and self-belief make him a compelling threat in a division eager for fresh faces.

As UFC 323 approaches, this matchup represents the perfect contrast of veteran composure and youthful urgency — a test that will determine whether Pantoja’s reign can withstand another wave of new blood.

Joshua Van’s Rapid Rise Through the Rankings

Joshua Van’s path to this title opportunity has been nothing short of meteoric. When he made his UFC debut in 2023, few would have predicted his lightning-fast ascent. Known for his crisp boxing and relentless pace, Van quickly turned heads with his aggression and technical fluidity. He built momentum with a string of statement wins over experienced opposition, including decisions that showcased both his durability and adaptability.

What makes Van particularly dangerous is his composure under pressure. Despite his youth, he fights with the maturity of a seasoned veteran, often blending volume striking with smart footwork and timely defensive reads. His output overwhelms opponents, and his ability to absorb damage while maintaining forward momentum has drawn comparisons to prime Deiveson Figueiredo’s blend of power and heart.

Van’s breakout performance earlier this year — a decisive victory over Brandon Royval — showcased his readiness for elite competition.

Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van might be the fight of the year pic.twitter.com/FFN1iQrhRm — SportsPostingWs (@PostingSportsWs) June 29, 2025

Still, this title shot comes with enormous stakes. Few fighters have climbed the ladder this quickly, and fewer still have faced a test as daunting as Pantoja in the championship rounds. For Van, UFC 323 represents not just a shot at gold, but an opportunity to redefine the future of an entire division.

If he can pull off the upset, he would become the youngest flyweight champion in UFC history — a symbol of a new generation poised to challenge the old guard.

Article Continues Below

Alexandre Pantoja’s Evolution and the Stakes for His Legacy

THE CHAMP IS GOING NOWHERE 🇧🇷@PantojaMMA defeats Kai Kara-France by submission to remain the flyweight champion of the world! #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/fli60cy2Ri — UFC (@ufc) June 29, 2025

For Pantoja, UFC 323 is more than another title defense. It’s a pivotal fight that could cement his legacy as one of the greatest flyweight champions the sport has seen. Since capturing the belt, Pantoja has embraced the dual roles of defender and educator — a competitor who uses every outing to showcase new wrinkles in his game. Whether through improved timing on the feet or his trademark jiu-jitsu transitions, Pantoja’s style continues to evolve rather than stagnate.

His fourth defense — a unanimous decision win over Steve Erceg — demonstrated exactly that. While critics expected a straightforward finish, Pantoja instead displayed patience and maturity, relying on his cardio and ground control to edge out a scrappy challenger. It wasn’t his flashiest performance, but it showed why champions last: adaptability.

Heading into UFC 323, Pantoja faces a unique balancing act. Van’s speed and youthful aggression could push a high-paced opening, forcing Pantoja to rely on his experience to slow things down and capitalize on mistakes. The champion’s best path to victory will likely mirror his prior success — using opportunistic takedowns, heavy top control, and calculated pressure to wear down the less experienced challenger.

At the same time, there is pressure building beneath the surface. With four defenses already secured, many fans and analysts have begun discussing Pantoja’s placement in the broader pantheon of flyweight greats. Names like Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo still loom large in historical comparisons, but another dominant showing could bring Pantoja firmly into that conversation.

If he dispatches Van in style, he’ll have not only extended his title run but also tied the record for the longest active winning streak in the division. That would elevate him from “current king” to “era-defining champion.”

When Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van meet under the bright lights of Las Vegas, the stakes will stretch far beyond the belt itself. This fight encapsulates everything that makes the flyweight division special — speed, precision, relentless energy, and a constant collision between emerging talent and battle-tested excellence.

For Pantoja, it’s a fight that offers legacy, validation, and the chance to silence any remaining doubt about his continued dominance. For Van, it’s a chance to shock the world, to seize a crown that many believed was years away, and to do it against one of the toughest champions the division has ever seen.

As the co-main to Dvalishvili vs. Yan II, UFC 323 promises to deliver a night where championship mettle meets generational ambition — a night where the flyweights, once overlooked, take center stage again.