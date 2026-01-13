After weeks of speculation, former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera has officially secured his spot on the UFC's Mexico City card when he faces rising prospect David Martínez at Arena CDMX on February 28th. The bantamweight clash marks a crucial moment for both competitors as they battle for ranking implications in one of the division's most competitive eras.

Vera arrives at this matchup as a seasoned UFC veteran competing since 2015, bringing 25 promotional appearances to the Octagon. However, the longtime bantamweight contender faces adversity, currently riding a three-fight losing streak and posting a 1-4 record in his last five outings. The competitive landscape demands an emphatic performance to keep his championship aspirations alive.

🚨 Aiemann Zahabi defeats Chito Vera via split decision. (29-28 x2, 28-29) An incredible fight that turned bitter towards the end😳 pic.twitter.com/pLnVPXPZgE — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 19, 2025

Conversely, Martínez enters as the momentum fighter in this encounter. The Mexican prospect has showcased impressive form in recent competition, notching back-to-back victories and earning a ranking at number ten in the bantamweight standings after defeating Rob Font—establishing legitimate credentials among the division's upper echelon. At just 2-0 in the UFC, Martínez represents the type of hungry challenger that can derail veteran trajectories.

The February 28th event serves as UFC Fight Night 268, headlined by flyweight fireworks between Brandon Moreno defending his home turf and Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev in a compelling matchup of ranked contenders. The co-main event features women's bantamweight fireworks with Macy Chiasson squaring off against Ailin Perez in an escalating career battle.

Vera faces potential sink-or-swim circumstances. A victory keeps championship fantasies breathing; a defeat likely signals declining stock in an unforgiving promotion. Martínez, meanwhile, hunts his most significant scalp to establish himself as legitimate title-picture real estate. This bantamweight banger promises violent exchanges as both fighters navigate pivotal career junctures on Mexican soil.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Mexico: Moreno vs. Almabayev (February 28, 2026)