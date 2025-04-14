A video has gone viral after President Donald Trump subbed Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy, at UFC 314.

In the video, Trump is seen greeting various people at the event. He shakes Kennedy's hand — even bringing him in for a hug — before looking right at Hines before continuing to make his way down the line.

Hines was clearly expecting a handshake. After being left with her hand out, she turned her hand back awkwardly before saying something to her husband.

Video goes viral with social media users claiming Trump ‘snubbed’ RFK Jr’s wife Cheryl Hines at the UFC 314. However, Trump appeared to not see her hand for the handshake and later went back to greet her and her husband. pic.twitter.com/RLoDJVGs3V — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fact that Trump looked into Hines' eyes before moving on made it seem personal. It looked like a scene that would occur in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

However, later in the night, Trump seemingly made up for the snub. He was seen talking to Kennedy and Hines in the evening, even possibly holding her hand. At least the two made amends. Perhaps the president did not see her hand.

Was Donald Trump at UFC 314?

President Donald Trump was present at UFC 314, where the Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy snub occurred, and was seen sitting with Elon Musk. The event took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

There were five matches on the main card of the event. Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.

Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines?

Hines is an actress best known for playing Cheryl David on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. During her time on the show, she earned two Emmy nominations.

Cheryl David is the wife of Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hines starred in the first seven seasons before becoming a guest star in the eighth season. In the ninth-12th seasons, Hines was once again a main cast member.

Curb Your Enthusiasm ran for 12 seasons and 120 episodes on HBO. It premiered on October 15, 2000, before concluding on April 7, 2024. Before its official premiere, a Curb Your Enthusiasm special aired on October 17, 1999.

Hines has also starred in series such as Suburgatory, Son of Zorn, Nobodies, Funny You Should Ask, and The Flight Attendant. Hines is a panelist on I Can See Your Voice.

In 2009, Hines made her directorial debut when she made Serious Moonlight. The movie starred Meg Ryan, Timothy Hutton, and Kristen Bell.