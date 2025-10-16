The UFC is set to close out its 2025 pay-per-view schedule with a blockbuster event in Las Vegas. UFC 323, slated for December 6 at the T-Mobile Arena, will not only feature two championship bouts but also marks the end of the promotion's current broadcast partnership with ESPN before a new media deal begins in 2026. The card is headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title rematch and features a roster of established champions, former titleholders, and rising contenders looking to make their mark. Among the exciting matchups confirmed is a lightweight contest between Fares Ziam and Nazim Sadykhov, adding another layer of intrigue to an already loaded event.​

Lightweight Strikers Clash in High-Stakes Bout

A compelling lightweight battle has been added to the UFC 323 lineup, as France's Fares “Smile Killer” Ziam is scheduled to take on Nazim “The Black Wolf” Sadykhov. This fight pits two ascending talents against each other, both known for their striking prowess and both currently enjoying significant momentum in the stacked 155-pound division. Ziam enters the contest on an impressive five-fight winning streak, a run that includes notable victories over Jai Herbert and Mike Davis, as well as a memorable knockout of Matt Frevola. The 28-year-old has demonstrated considerable growth and poise during his recent outings, showcasing a technical and versatile striking arsenal that has made him a formidable presence. A victory at a high-profile event like UFC 323 would undoubtedly be the biggest of his career and could propel him into the divisional rankings.​

Across the octagon stands Nazim Sadykhov, an Azerbaijani fighter who has been on a tear of his own. Sadykhov rides a 12-fight unbeaten streak into this matchup, a testament to his finishing ability and aggressive style. Most recently, he delivered a spectacular knockout in front of a home crowd at a UFC Fight Night in Baku. His exciting, fan-friendly approach has quickly made him a fighter to watch, and this bout against Ziam represents a significant step up in competition. For Sadykhov, a win over a fighter on Ziam's current trajectory would serve as a major statement and validate his position as a serious threat in the lightweight landscape. With both men in the prime of their careers and possessing the power to end the fight at any moment, this matchup is a can't-miss attraction on the UFC 323 card.​

Championship Gold on the Line in Dual Title Fights

The main event of UFC 323 will see a pivotal rematch for the bantamweight championship as the reigning king, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, defends his title against former champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan. This fight is a fascinating clash of styles, pitting Dvalishvili's relentless wrestling and cardio against Yan's technical and powerful striking. Dvalishvili has been on a historic run in 2025, and a win would mark his fourth successful title defense of the calendar year, a feat unprecedented in UFC history. He previously defeated Yan by a dominant unanimous decision in March 2023, and has since gone on to capture the title and defend it against top contenders like Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen. Yan, meanwhile, has rebuilt his way back to a title shot with impressive wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo, adamant that he is a much-improved fighter since their first encounter.​

In the co-main event, the flyweight title will be up for grabs as dominant champion Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja puts his belt on the line against surging contender Joshua “The Fearless” Van. Pantoja has looked nearly unbeatable during his reign, having successfully defended his title four times since capturing it in 2023. His high-pressure grappling and submission skills have overwhelmed his recent opponents, including back-to-back submission victories. He faces a young and hungry challenger in Joshua Van, who earned his title opportunity after a “Fight of the Year” contender against Brandon Royval. At just 24 years old, Van has the chance to become the second-youngest champion in UFC history if he can dethrone the formidable Pantoja.​

A Historic Night with a Stacked Undercard

Beyond the title fights, UFC 323 is loaded with significant matchups that carry major implications for their respective divisions. The event will feature the return of former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, who looks to snap a three-fight skid against rising bantamweight Payton Talbott. In the light heavyweight division, former champion Jan Błachowicz aims to get back in the win column against the hard-hitting Bogdan Guskov, who has earned his shot at a top-ranked opponent with four consecutive stoppage victories. The card also includes a critical flyweight bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and the undefeated Tatsuro Taira, a middleweight clash between Marvin Vettori and Brunno Ferreira, and a women's flyweight contest featuring Maycee Barber against Karine Silva. As the final UFC event on the ESPN pay-per-view model, the promotion has assembled a card worthy of closing a significant chapter in its history, promising a night of high-stakes action from top to bottom.​