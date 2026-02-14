The UFC is returning to Canada's capital with an exciting flyweight matchup that could have major implications for the 125-pound women's division. Jasmine Jasudavicius will face off against Karine Silva at UFC Ottawa on April 18th, marking another significant moment in both fighters' careers.

Jasudavicius, a proud Canadian fighter, will have the home crowd advantage at the Canadian Tire Centre. The 34-year-old has been steadily building her reputation in the UFC's flyweight division, showcasing improved striking and grappling in recent outings. Fighting in front of her home country's fans provides extra motivation and could be the catalyst she needs to break into title contention. Her well-rounded skill set and championship experience from her time on the regional circuit make her a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Silva brings a different type of threat to the octagon. The Brazilian fighter has been making waves with her aggressive style and submission prowess. Known for her relentless pace and ground game, Silva presents a fascinating stylistic challenge for Jasudavicius. This matchup pits two fighters with contrasting approaches, Jasudavicius' technical striking and wrestling against Silva's Brazilian jiu-jitsu-heavy attack.

The significance of this bout extends beyond just the two competitors. With the women's flyweight division constantly evolving and fighters jockeying for position in the rankings, a decisive victory here could propel the winner closer to championship opportunities. Both fighters are at crucial junctures in their careers where a statement win could change everything.

For Jasudavicius, defending home turf is paramount. The energy of a Canadian crowd can be electric, and she'll look to use that momentum to showcase her evolution as a mixed martial artist. Silva, meanwhile, aims to play spoiler and prove she belongs among the division's elite regardless of location.

The tactical battle will be fascinating to watch. Will Jasudavicius be able to keep the fight standing and pick Silva apart with strikes? Or will Silva's grappling acumen allow her to drag the fight to the mat and hunt for submissions? These questions will be answered on April 18th when the octagon doors close.

UFC Ottawa promises to deliver exciting action, and this flyweight clash sits near the top of must-watch fights on the card.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Ottawa (April 18, 2026)

