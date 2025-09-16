Kyle Daukaus and Gerald Meerschaert are set to collide at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, as part of a spectacular lineup returning to Madison Square Garden. This pivotal middleweight matchup adds further intrigue to a card already stacked with championship bouts and rising talent, turning UFC 322 into one of the year's most anticipated events for MMA fans nationwide.

The latest addition to UFC 322 is an intriguing middleweight contest between grappling ace Gerald Meerschaert and the ever-game Kyle Daukaus. Meerschaert, a veteran known for his submission prowess and durability, will look to reassert his place in the division against Daukaus, whose blend of wrestling, pressure, and opportunistic submissions has made him a tough out for everyone he’s faced. Both men come into this contest looking for a statement—Meerschaert eager to remind fans why he’s one of the division’s toughest gatekeepers, and Daukaus hungry to break into the top echelon with a marquee win at Madison Square Garden.

Expect this fight to showcase savvy grappling exchanges, as both have notched impressive submission victories in their UFC careers. Meerschaert’s experience and crafty mat work will be tested against Daukaus’ relentless approach. For each, the stakes couldn’t be higher; a win on a card of this magnitude can mean bigger fights and a renewed push toward contention. Fans should circle this one as a potential sleeper for Fight of the Night.

Confirmed UFC 322 Fights

UFC 322 is poised to make history in New York City, boasting a blend of championship clashes and critical contender matchups. Here are the confirmed bouts:

Welterweight Title Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Newly crowned champion Della Maddalena defends his title for the first time against Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight belt to pursue double-champ glory. This showdown captures the essence of modern MMA—style contrasts, championship legacy, and the pressure of Madison Square Garden.

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

The battle of two two-time champions, with Zhang moving up from strawweight and vacating her title to challenge Shevchenko. This fight stands as one of the most compelling women’s title matchups in UFC history.

Welterweight Feature: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

One of the welterweight division’s most accomplished names in Edwards meets the surging knockout artist Prates, adding more elite firepower to the main card.

Middleweight Showdown: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus

This pivotal clash will help shape the future landscape of the division, as detailed above.

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

Two of the division’s top prospects battle for a place amongst the elite and future title implications.

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Bo Nickal

A classic grappler vs. wrestler matchup as BJJ specialist Vieira faces wrestling phenom Nickal, a burgeoning star.

Middleweight: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico

Another opportunity for a new face to make waves in Madison Square Garden.

Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline

A veteran in Hill takes on the surging prospect Kline in a fight with major implications for the rising generation.

Anticipation and Legacy at Madison Square Garden

UFC 322 brings the world’s top martial artists back to one of the most storied venues in combat sports history. With three major title fights and pivotal contender matchups, the event signals the UFC’s continued commitment to delivering the highest caliber of competition, especially on its New York stage.

Notably, the card’s blend of established champions and surging contenders—highlighted by cross-divisional super fights—demonstrates the UFC’s ongoing narrative of legacy, risk, and opportunity. For returning veterans like Meerschaert and hungry disruptors like Daukaus, the Garden’s spotlight is both a proving ground and a launchpad. Each confirmed bout feeds into a larger story about what it means to chase greatness under MMA’s brightest lights.

As the night draws closer, anticipation for Daukaus vs. Meerschaert continues to rise, with fans eager to see whether the surging Daukaus can keep his momentum or if the battle-tested Meerschaert will turn back another prospect on the sport’s grandest stage. With both fighters looking to seize a defining win and the card loaded with title implications and rising talent, UFC 322 is set to deliver drama and unforgettable moments for fight fans in New York and around the globe.

As fight night approaches, every bout on the card—and especially the middleweight meeting between Daukaus and Meerschaert—adds to UFC 322’s growing anticipation. In New York, every legacy is up for grabs—and every fight could change a career forever.