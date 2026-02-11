The UFC continues to build its 2026 fight calendar with an exciting lightweight matchup heading to the Pacific Northwest. Terrance “T.Wrecks” McKinney will square off against Kyle Nelson at UFC Seattle on March 28th at the Climate Pledge Arena, adding another intriguing bout to the promotion's spring lineup.

McKinney, known for his explosive finishing ability and aggressive fighting style, enters this matchup looking to build momentum in the competitive lightweight division. The 29-year-old has built a reputation as one of the division's most dangerous strikers, with multiple first-round finishes on his UFC resume. His aggressive approach and knockout power have made him a fan favorite, consistently delivering action-packed performances that rarely see the final bell.

Nelson brings his own set of skills to this matchup, offering a contrasting style that could create an interesting tactical battle. The Canadian fighter has proven himself as a durable competitor with solid grappling credentials and underrated striking. His ability to mix wrestling with striking has made him a difficult puzzle for opponents to solve, and he'll look to use that versatility against McKinney's power-punching style.

The stylistic contrast makes this bout particularly compelling. McKinney's preference for aggressive standup exchanges could clash with Nelson's more methodical, well-rounded approach. If McKinney can impose his will early and find the target with his power shots, we could see another highlight-reel finish. However, if Nelson can weather the early storm and drag the fight into deeper waters, his conditioning and grappling could become factors.

UFC Seattle marks the promotion's return to the Emerald City, with the March 28th date falling on a Friday night. The Climate Pledge Arena has become a familiar home for UFC events in recent years, with the Pacific Northwest consistently delivering strong crowds and electric atmospheres for mixed martial arts.

As the UFC continues to announce additional bouts for this card, McKinney vs. Nelson serves as an exciting foundation piece. Both fighters will enter the cage looking to make a statement and climb the lightweight rankings, setting the stage for what should be an action-packed evening of fights in Seattle.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Seattle (March 28, 2026)