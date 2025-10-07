For the first time in his career, Conor McGregor has received a drug-related suspension. The Irish star will not be eligible to return to the Octagon until March 2026 after violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, accepted an 18-month inactive “period of ineligibility” that began in September 2024, the Combat Sports Anti-Doping announced. He received the punishment for missing three scheduled drug tests over 12 months.

Breaking: Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP), Combat Sports Anti-Doping announced on Tuesday. McGregor missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024,… pic.twitter.com/L4QHsIXrL7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

McGregor's missed sample collection dates were reportedly on June 13, September 19 and September 20, 2024. The third missed test was the final straw, thus triggering his suspension that same day.

Missing tests were considered “whereabouts failures” by the CSAD under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as per UFC.com. However, the CSAD noted that he was “recovering from an injury” and “not preparing for an upcoming fight.”

McGregor was scheduled to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 305, which would have been during his inactive period. He withdrew from the fight due to a broken toe, but fans suspected his withdrawal was caused by another issue.

Conor McGregor continues to insist on return at UFC White House

Since his failed bout with Chandler, McGregor has been all over the place. He briefly put his fighting career on the back burner to focus on his supposed Irish presidential campaign, but quickly disregarded that notion and insisted that he would return to the UFC.

McGregor has been particularly intrigued by Dana White's announcement of the UFC White House fight card. ‘The Notorious' has since claimed that he has already signed a deal for that event and suggested that it would be against Chandler.

If that is the UFC's plan, McGregor's suspension does not interfere with that timeline. The 37-year-old will be eligible to return in March 2026, while White has confirmed that he is targeting the White House event for July.