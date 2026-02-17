The UFC is reportedly orchestrating one of the most audacious fight cards in promotional history, with plans that could see Ilia Topuria defend his undisputed lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje in an unprecedented main event at the White House, while Islam Makhachev faces a dangerous welterweight contender in a separate bout.

El plan que la UFC trata de hacer pasa por: – Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje como combate estelar en la Casa Blanca – Islam Makhachev defendiendo contra un “wélter natural”, como dice Ali, siendo Ian Garry el mejor posicionado como opción en un evento por determinar https://t.co/YmJvVdPlOw — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) February 15, 2026

According to emerging reports, the promotion is targeting a historic White House event that would feature the lightweight king Topuria putting his title on the line against fan-favorite knockout artist Gaethje.

For Gaethje, this represents a golden opportunity to finally claim undisputed championship glory after securing his second interim title after defeating Paddy Pimblett in dominant fashion. “The Highlight” has long been considered one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, and a matchup with the undefeated Topuria would deliver fireworks guaranteed to captivate a global audience, especially with the White House as the backdrop.

The political implications of hosting a UFC event at the nation's most famous address cannot be understated. While the UFC has previously held events at military bases and international locations, a White House card would represent uncharted territory for combat sports and could signal an unprecedented level of mainstream acceptance for mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Ali Abdelaziz, manager to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, has revealed plans for his client to defend his title against what he describes as a “natural welterweight.” While the event for this bout remains undetermined, Ian Garry has emerged as the frontrunner for this high-stakes challenge.

🚨Ian Machado Garry vowed after his last fight that if he was booked to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title, he would travel to Georgia in order to sharpen his wrestling skills. He arrived there this afternoon….👀 pic.twitter.com/S1y1E4QOy4 — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) February 17, 2026

The Irish welterweight has been building momentum with his undefeated record and improved performances. Makhachev has looked unstoppable in his welterweight debut, dominating Jack Della Maddalena as he captured his second UFC title.

Garry's natural size advantage could theoretically pose problems for Makhachev, but the Dagestani champion has consistently proven that technique and fight IQ trump physical advantages. The matchup would test whether a larger, skilled striker can solve the puzzle that has confounded the lightweight division's elite.

As these plans develop, fight fans worldwide are left speculating about the feasibility and timeline of these blockbuster matchups. If the UFC can pull off a White House event with Topuria-Gaethje headlining while simultaneously booking Makhachev against Garry, 2026 could deliver two of the most talked-about fights in recent memory.