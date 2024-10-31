ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe Marshall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UL Monroe Marshall.

The arrival of November means that for a lot of college football teams across the country, chasing down a bowl bid is the first and most urgent priority on the board. The game between UL Monroe and Marshall is a good and representative example of that larger point. ULM enters this game 5-2 and in pursuit of a bowl berth. The Warhawks can put an end to any postseason uncertainty and spend the rest of the season seeing just how high they can climb in the standings. For Marshall, this game is even more urgent. The Thundering Herd are 4-3. They have to play five games in November without any weeks off. Attrition and the overall weight of the season could catch up to them if they don't win here to move to 5-3. Marshall does not want to be 4-4 through eight games. The Herd could run up against injuries or any other unwelcome plot twists and suddenly face an uphill battle to get to a bowl game. Winning here and moving to 5-3 would dramatically improve Marshall's odds of getting to the postseason, which is valuable and important for any college football program. This game won't grab national headlines in college football this weekend, but it is obviously important for both sides and their coaching staffs.

Here are the UL Monroe-Marshall College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Monroe-Marshall Odds

UL Monroe: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Marshall: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch UL Monroe vs Marshall

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV

Why UL Monroe Could Cover The Spread/Win

The point spread is an eye-grabber. ULM is 5-2, Marshall 4-3. Yet, ULM is a double-digit underdog, which seems like a jarring lack of respect to the Warhawks and what they have achieved this season. The key point to remember about UL Monroe is that it pulled off an upset of James Madison. ULM was a 16.5-point underdog in that game and won outright. One might have expected a market correction to emerge after UL Monroe pulled off that shocker, but this spread against Marshall shows that the markets don't seem to be adjusting for ULM being better than expected.

Let's keep it simple: ULM doesn't have to win this game. The Warhawks could lose, and moreover, they could lose by 10 whole points, and still cover the spread. Marshall 31, ULM 21? ULM covers. Marshall 27, ULM 17? ULM covers. That's quite a lot of margin for error on the UL Monroe side of this game. That might be far too much to pass up from a betting standpoint.

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Marshall does need to win this game more than ULM does. Accordingly, you could see the Thundering Herd ramble out to a big start and a comfortable lead which is preserved and possibly increased over the course of the game. The urgency of the moment for Marshall and the stakes attached to this game could fuel a big Marshall performance which doesn't merely win the game outright, but is able to win by at least 13 to 16 points, enough to cover the spread.

Final UL Monroe-Marshall Prediction & Pick

We think ULM plus 10.5 is just too good to pass up in this situation. Take UL Monroe.

Final UL Monroe-Marshall Prediction & Pick: UL Monroe +10.5