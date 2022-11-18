Published November 18, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The first month of 2022-23 hasn’t exactly gone the way Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors hoped. Instead of lamenting his team’s rough early-season struggles, why shouldn’t Golden State’s favorite loudmouth continue basking in the afterglow of winning another title?

That’s the tack Green took on the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s Throwing Bones, explaining in NSFW detail why his fourth championship with the Warriors means more to him than the previous three.

“What did the most for me? It’s this one,” Green said. “Because for me, this is like the ultimate f*** you to everybody. Y’all wrote us off, motherf***ers definitely wrote me off and left me for dead.”

The perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate expressed specific frustration at the basketball world’s reaction to Golden State’s forgettable 2019-20 campaign, when the Warriors—absent an injured Klay Thompson, dealing with the the fallout of Kevin Durant’s departure in free agency and missing Stephen Curry for almost the entire season with a broken left hand—went 15-50 and missed the playoffs for the first time in Green’s tenure.

Did people really expect Green to compete with consistent ferocity under those unenviable circumstances?

“I went from playing in five straight NBA Finals to like playing…I don’t even know what we were playing,” he said. “We were switching gameplans every game because Steve’s trying to find something that works. Steve’s coming to me like, ‘Hey Draymond, I wish I could give you a redshirt year.’ “But going through that year, and then everybody telling me like, ‘Oh, you washed.’ Like how do you think I’m supposed to care about this game?! We are f***ing 14-and-52. Like, I don’t care.”

The Warriors weren’t exactly considered top-tier contenders going into 2021-22, either. Behind a dynamic revamped bench and stellar individual seasons from Green and Stephen Curry, though, Golden State went 53-29 during the regular season, saving its best basketball for a quietly dominant playoff run that culminated in a fourth title in eight years.

Rest assured all that doubt helped drive Green and the Warriors back to basketball’s mountaintop.

“So what’s my favorite one? It’s that,” he said. “You know why? ‘Cause it’s a big f*** you to everybody who didn’t believe, motherf***ers who wrote us off.”

Few are predicting another championship for Golden State amid the team’s ugly 6-9 start. Maybe that burgeoning skepticism of their chances to repeat is exactly what Green and the Warriors need to help turn their season around.

