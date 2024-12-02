ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UMBC-Georgetown prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UMBC-Georgetown.

The Monday slate in college basketball contains this game between Georgetown and UMBC, a game being hosted by a Big East team against a cupcake opponent in a buy game. There have been a lot of those kinds of games in the first month of the season. The Georgetown Hoyas have played a lot of those games, and that's how they have assembled a 6-1 record. They have won the games they are supposed to win. As soon as they stepped up in weight class and faced a power conference opponent — Notre Dame from the ACC — they lost big. As Georgetown continues to play mid-major teams in the opening weeks of the season before moving into conference play in the Big East, the question is if UMBC is a good enough mid-major to give Georgetown problems and create a game which is closer than the experts expect.

UMBC has an eternal place in college basketball history, having become the first-ever No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA Tournament. (UMBC was not the first No. 16 seed to win in March Madness; Harvard did that over Stanford in the late 1990s in the women's tournament; UMBC was the trailblazer in the men's game.) Now, the Retrievers are trying to make magic once again, but they face an uphill climb and are trying to learn lessons which will help them out when conference play starts.

The big challenge for UMBC in this game is slowing down Georgetown forward Thomas Sorber. The freshman is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds per game. He is a beast with a lot of raw and natural talent. Georgetown coach Ed Cooley is a very good player development coach. It's hard to think Sorber won't become a big star in the college game when it's all said and done. The young man does have to be patient, however, and not think everything will be figured out at once. UMBC would love to contain Sorber, but the more realistic approach might be to allow him to get his numbers while shutting down the Georgetown supporting cast. The Hoyas need balance and versatility around Sorber; the more they cultivate those attributes, the better they will become as the season continues.

Here are the UMBC-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UMBC-Georgetown Odds

UMBC: +14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +810

Georgetown: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch UMBC vs Georgetown

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UMBC Will Cover The Spread/Win

UMBC could take advantage of the reality that early-December college basketball, sandwiched between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is often a time when power conference teams and their players get distracted. College athletes juggle a lot of responsibilities, and the holidays are often a time when athletes lack full and consistent focus. UMBC can pounce on Georgetown if the Hoyas aren't fully locked in for this game.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown covered the spread in each of its last two games, beating Albany by 32 and Wagner by 25. The Hoyas have earned the benefit of the doubt in these cupcake games which have GU installed as a double-digit favorite. The spread is not too big for the Hoyas. They will win by 20.

Final UMBC-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

We think Georgetown is very likely to win by close to 20 points. Take Georgetown.

Final UMBC-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -14.5