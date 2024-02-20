USMNT star Brenden Aaronson recently broke a 62-game goal drought, securing a late winner for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson recently broke a 62-game goal drought, securing a late winner for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, reported by GOAL. Despite this milestone, Union Berlin's chief, Oliver Ruhnert, delivered a critical remark about the American midfielder's physicality.

Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae shared Ruhnert's perspective on social media, quoting him as saying, “With Brenden, it comes down to the fundamental theme. Brenden is a super footballer who must accept the fact that in football a certain physical aspect is needed to win the ball & contest challenges.” This critique echoes Ruhnert's earlier emphasis on Aaronson's need to enhance his ‘physicality' upon his loan move from Leeds United.

Despite the goal-scoring feat, Aaronson has yet to entirely win over the Union Berlin hierarchy during his loan stint, prompting Ruhnert's candid comments. With seven months into his loan spell, it seems that the Union Berlin chief remains unconvinced about the American midfielder's progress. Now, the pressure is squarely on the 23-year-old to make a lasting impression on the Berlin front office before his loan term concludes.

Brenden Aaronson, eager to build trust and secure a regular spot in the starting XI, will aim to capitalize on the momentum gained from his recent goal. However, if not selected for the starting lineup, he'll look to make a significant impact coming off the bench in the upcoming match against FC Heidenheim. The challenge for Aaronson lies not only in showcasing his goal-scoring prowess but also in demonstrating the desired physical attributes crucial for success in top-tier football.

