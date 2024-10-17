ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV-Oregon State.

The UNLV Rebels know that their game later this month against Boise State could be the most important game of the season. The game could establish the Rebels as a team likely to play for the Mountain West Conference championship and stay in the hunt for the Group of Five championship, which would give the Rebels a shot at the College Football Playoff. However, that game on Friday, Oct. 25 won't be as important if the Rebels can't first take care of business against Oregon State this week. It's a classic look-ahead situation for the Rebels, who can't fall into a trap one week before the game everyone has circled on the calendar.

The UNLV-Boise State game has obvious playoff implications, but the other reason that is such a huge game is that Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty will take center stage for Boise State. UNLV wants to derail Jeanty's Heisman candidacy, yet another reason the Rebels could spend this weekend in Corvallis, Oregon, dreaming about next week instead of focusing on the game right in front of them versus the Beavers. This is a real test of UNLV's discipline and focus under head coach Barry Odom. Let's see if the Rebels can take care of business and ensure that next week's Boise State battle is supremely significant. A loss to Oregon State would take a lot of buzz out of that event.

Here are the UNLV-Oregon State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UNLV-Oregon State Odds

UNLV: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Oregon State: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is not very good. The Beavers were very lucky to beat Colorado State earlier this month. OSU trailed in the final two minutes of regulation before managing to send that game into overtime and ultimately win it. UNLV is far, far better than Colorado State. The Rebels shouldn't just be able to win here; they should be able to blow the doors off Oregon State. The spread is only 7.5 points, a reflection of the belief that UNLV will be distracted and will look ahead to the Boise State game. UNLV has shown under head coach Barry Odom that it can deal with the task at hand. UNLV has a prolific offense which should be able to score more than enough points to cover the spread. We're thinking UNLV 38, Oregon State 27, or something in that range.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers aren't an especially good team, but they are good enough to pick off a road team which is looking ahead to the biggest game on its schedule. That Boise State game is just sitting there like a fat, juicy peach, and UNLV will have trouble focusing on Oregon State this weekend. It's something which happens all the time, every season, in college football. These are not stone-cold and seasoned professionals. These are 20-year-old athletes who get caught up in the moment and get sucked into the hype. UNLV is not going to play its best game because it will be thinking about how to stop Ashton Jeanty, not the Beavers. It will catch up with the Rebels.

Final UNLV-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

We think UNLV is so much better than Oregon State that the look-ahead factor will not matter. Take UNLV.

Final UNLV-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: UNLV -7.5