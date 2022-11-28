Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

With the college football season winding down, firing season has unfortunately begun. UNLV, Western Michigan, and Tulsa are the latest teams to fire their head coaches.

“Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @FootballScoop. UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered, source said,” Brett McMurphy wrote on Twitter.

Marcus Arroyo had coached at UNLV since the 2020 campaign. However, the program’s inability to reach the next level led to his firing.

“Western Michigan fires Tim Lester, who was 37-32 in 6 seasons,” McMurphy shared as well.

McMurphy also revealed that Tulsa joined UNLV in letting go of their head coach, Philip Montgomery, and Texas State decided to fire Jake Spavital.

More firings will likely come in the near future. This is unfortunately part of the process of multiple underwhelming seasons in college football. Nevertheless, there has been some positive news in the college football world as well.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was recently hired by Nebraska football.

“This is Nebraska. This is a team I grew up not just watching, this is a team I grew up revering,” Rhule said.

Colorado also reportedly made Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders an offer.

For UNLV, Tulsa, Western Michigan, and Texas State, the hiring process is set to begin. Each one of these schools are looking for a head coach who can help turn the ship around and produce a winning season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on college football news as they are made available.