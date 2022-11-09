By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago

Updated 22 hours ago

The United States Men’s National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was revealed Wednesday afternoon. The 26-man squad will represent the United States and hope to lead them out of the group stages and into the latter part of the tournament. With just a couple of weeks until the World Cup gets underway in Qatar, the United States revealed its final squad list, and there were some notable inclusions and exclusions.

USMNT World Cup Squad

The 26-man squad consists of players ranging from clubs all across Europe, as well as several top MLS players, in what is a mix of new faces and experienced leaders.

Goalkeepers

The United States will bring three goalies with them to Qatar. The selected trio includes Ethan Horvath of Luton Town, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, and Matt Turner, who plays for Arsenal. In a shocking decision, Manchester City backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen was snubbed from the 26-man squad

Defenders

The USMNT defense will consist of nine players. The wingbacks include DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson and Joe Scally. In the central defense, the United States will feature the likes of MLS and NY Red Bulls star Aaron Long, alongside Walker Zimmermann, Tim Ream, and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Midfielders

Taking up the midfield for the Americans will be English Premier Leaguers and Leeds United teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, as well as Kellyn Acosta, Luca De La Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Cristian Roldan.

Forwards

The United States have seven forwards selected among their 26-man roster, only two of whom play in the MLS. Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris will be the MLS strikers on the USMNT World Cup squad, and will be joined by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, and Haji Wright.

The United States Men’s National Team is in Group B for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They’ll face the likes of England, Wales, and Iran during the group stages. The first match is set for 2:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 21, 2022.