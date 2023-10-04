In a historic moment for US sports, soccer prodigy Da’vian Kimbrough made his remarkable debut for the Sacramento Republic at 13. This extraordinary feat occurred during Sacramento's triumphant 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights. As Kimbrough entered the field as a substitute in the 87th minute, he etched his name in the annals of American sports history.

According to the Sacramento Republic website, Heart Health Park was excited as a capacity crowd witnessed this young sensation in action. At just 13 years, seven months, and 13 days old, Kimbrough became the youngest professional athlete in the US team sports and set a new record as the youngest professional soccer player to debut in a competitive match.

Before Kimbrough's sensational debut, the record was held by Axel Kei, who made his first professional appearance at 13 years, nine months, and nine days in 2021 for the Real Monarchs against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

History = Made ✅ Da'vian Kimbrough has become the youngest person to play professional football in the United States aged 13 years, seven months and 13 days.#BBCFootballpic.twitter.com/jXOhr69Alw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 2, 2023

Sacramento Republic competes in the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer. Following their victory over Las Vegas, Sacramento maintained its top position in the Western Conference.

Kimbrough's journey to professional soccer stardom began when he signed with Sacramento in August, making history as the youngest professional athlete in the US team sports. He initially joined the team's academy at 11 and displayed incredible talent, scoring 27 goals in 31 matches while playing alongside older teammates.

In his debut season in the Republic's youth academy, Kimbrough played a pivotal role in the Under-13 team, achieving a remarkable record of 30 wins and only one loss, including an astonishing 27 consecutive victories. The following year, with the Under-14 team, he helped secure first place in its MLS Next division, outscoring opponents 148-22. Kimbrough's youth career culminated with 61 goals in 81 appearances over two seasons of MLS Next action.

With one regular season game remaining, Sacramento is gearing up for their Western Conference quarterfinal match on October 21, where they will enjoy home-field advantage, thanks to their weekend results. Da’vian Kimbrough's debut in the US is a shining example of youthful talent and the future of American soccer.