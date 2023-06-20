US Open champion Wyndham Clark sure seems to be enjoying his victory. Shortly after winning his first major golf tournament, Clark was spotted chugging alcohol out of the 2023 US Open championship trophy.

Wyndham Clark's 2023 US Open championship celebration took place at Delilah in Los Angeles. Someone poured alcohol into the trophy, and Clark gladly drank from it while standing on a platform situated in between tables at the lounge. Once he finished chugging, an excited Clark pumped his fist and was cheered on by those in attendance.

🍺🏆 U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark went ☢️ celebrating his win. #USOpen2023 (🎥: hayrod – IG) pic.twitter.com/SnMhk7s4z0 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 20, 2023

It's not hard to see why Clark is celebrating his US Open championship victory in such epic fashion. The 29-year-old won his first major tournament having never come close to finishing atop the leaderboard at one of golf's premiere events. He entered the 2023 US Open with no PGA Tour victories on his resume.

Clark had previously only made the cut twice in a major. He tied for 75th place at the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 76th place at last year's Open Championship.

Clark began his career as a professional golfer on the PGA Tour in 2017. He had one second-place finish in his career before winning the championship at Los Angeles Country Club Sunday.

In order to climb the mountain and win the US Open, Clark had to defeat some of the biggest stars in golf. Ending the tournament at 10-under-par, Clark finished one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, came in third place at the US Open.

Rickie Fowler also threatened to win the major on the tournament's final day.