Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has been one of the standouts for Team USA as they prepare for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, garnering more praise than anyone outside of Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Austin Reaves and New York Knicks lead guard Jalen Brunson.

With all that talent in one room, not to mention the egos, it's almost surprising that a very young USA basketball roster has been so mature throughout training camp and the subsequent exhibition games. Not that any of the aforementioned players has ever been compared to the likes of a Dillon Brooks or Draymond Green, players who are as talented at aggravating their opponents as locking them down defensively.

It's just that, as Edwards notes, it's all but impossible to set aside a sports rivalry. Especially in a matter of weeks.

“Nobody sets it aside, the rivalries are still there,” Edwards tells Rob Johnson of Bally Sports North. “I mean, you still kind of have an edge when you're around each other and talk a little trash. But at this point we got to come together and learn each other a little more and just be better off the court and we'll be better on the court. It's a unique opportunity.”

Of course, friendly competition can spur dramatic improvements as much as ones steeped in animus. For that reason, players that have a close relationship — like Atlantic Division rivals Brunson and Mikal Bridges — can sharpen each other's games as much as players like Reaves and Jaren Jackson Jr., whose teams met in the NBA playoffs just months ago in what was a highly contentious affair.

Nonetheless, as Edwards notes, that does have to be pushed aside for the time being. Right now, they all have the same rivals.