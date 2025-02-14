ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The USA will battle Canada on Saturday at the Bell Centre. It will be a battle for North America as we continue our NHL odds series and make a USA-Canada prediction and pick.

This will be the first battle between the countries in this unique, new All-Star format. The USA vs. Canada is a tale as old as time and a battle between countries everyone will watch. Who will win? Follow along as I go over their first game and showcase these countries.

Here are the USA-Canada NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: USA-Canada Odds

USA: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -110

Canada: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch USA vs Canada

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the USA Could Cover the Spread/Win

The USA steamrolled Finland 6-1, ending a five-game losing streak when playing best-of matchups against other international teams. Despite allowing the first goal to Finland, the Americans shot back with a goal by Brady Tkachuk. When the second period came around, it was 1-1, and the USA still had plenty of answers. First, they started off with a goal by Matt Boldy. Then, they got a powerplay goal from Matthew Tkachuk 15 seconds into the third period. Jake Guentzel followed up with a goal just 11 seconds later. Brady Tkachuk delivered his second goal of the game just over two minutes later. Remarkably, brother Matthew responded with his second goal of the game to put the finishing touches on a blowout.

The Tkachuk brothers played together for the first time in years and contributed 66 percent of the goals. Amazingly, each brother found the back of the net twice and was buzzing all over the ice to help the US take control. The Tkachuk brothers helped the USA finish with 32 shots on goal while going 2 for 4 on the powerplay. However, the Americans only got to shoot so much because their possession numbers were amazing. The USA won 58 percent of their faceoffs, highlighted by Jack Eichel winning 12 draws and Auston Matthews winning 10. Moreover, Vincent Trocheck won seven draws, and J.T. Miller won six.

Connor Hellebuyck did not have much to do but still stopped 20 shots and allowed just one goal. After the first-period goal he allowed, Hellebuyck played well the rest of the game. The defense also went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill and leveled 32 hits while blocking 13 shots. Overall, the Americans did not give Finland much of an inch to maneuver, and it helped propel them to victory.

The USA will cover the spread in this game if the Tkachuk brothers can continue to play at a high level. Then, they need to replicate the good defense and goaltending they got against Finland.

Why the Canada Could Cover the Spread/Win

Canada won an overtime thriller with Sweden on Wednesday, setting up the stage for the 4-Nations Faceoff with a big win. They exploded out of the gate when Nathan MacKinnon connected on a powerplay goal to give the Northsiders the lead just 56 seconds into the game. Later, Brad Marchand added a goal to make it 2-0 heading into the second period.

After allowing Jonas Brodin to cut the deficit to 2-1, the Canadians struck back with a goal by Mark Stone. Unfortunately, the wall began to collapse after they went into the third period. Goals by Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson squared the game at three, which meant we needed overtime to decide a winner. Mitchell Marner got loose and found the back of the net six minutes into overtime to decide the winner.

Sidney Crosby had three assists to help the effort. His passes helped find the snipers on the team, who managed 28 shots on goal. Of course, their possession metrics were exceptional, as they won 57 percent of the faceoffs. Connor McDavid helped by winning 12 faceoffs. Likewise, MacKinnon also won 12 draws to help the Canadians. Canada converted on its only powerplay chance.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves while allowing three goals. While it was not the best effort, he did enough to help his team win. Canada leveled 20 hits and blocked 25 shots to help Binnington.

Canada will cover the spread if MacKinnon and McDavid continue creating scoring opportunities. Then, the defense must continue to block shots for Binnington.

Final USA-Canada Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun matchup and probably the best of the 4-Nations Faceoff. Significantly, both teams did their best to set themselves up with a win on their openers. But the Americans looked downright unbeatable, while the Canadians had some leaks in the foundation. While MacDavid and McKinnon are two of the best players in the world, they cannot make up for a defense that allowed too many chances. I favor the Americans in this one because they have Hellebuyck and a defense that can create plays.

Final USA-Canada Prediction & Pick: USA +1.5 (-265)