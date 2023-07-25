USC basketball star Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest while working out with his new teammates, setting off an avalanche of prayers sent his way across social media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was one of the professional athletes to reach out, thanking LeBron James and family in the meantime for supporting him during his heart scare.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Hamlin has been one of the better stories in sports over the last year after his recovery from a very scary heart incident during a game last season. Damar Hamlin is expected to make a full recovery and play for the Bills this season, which is exactly what will be hoped for in the case of Bronny James.

At 18-years-old, cardiac arrest is a very scary situation for Bronny James and his family. Hopefully he has all the support around him that he needs right now and the right doctors assessing his case.

Seeing Bronny suit up for USC basketball this year might now be in jeopardy as he tries to determine what is best for his future health. He is reportedly stable and out of the ICU, but there is no doubt that future tests are coming and decisions will have to be made about his immediate basketball career.

As of now, continued prayers will be sent to Bronny James as he tries to recover from cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin will be one of millions hoping that James makes a full recovery.