Although it was not met with quite as much hoopla or fan fare as his father LeBron James‘ big “decision” more than a decade ago, Bronny James’ committing to USC basketball turned an already busy sports day into absolute bedlam. Twitter reacted accordingly.

“Congrats Bronny. Lebron is throwing up a 60 burger tonight isn’t he,” roc fantasy tweeted, joking about the extra motivation LeBron might have in the Los Angeles Lakers’ home playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.



Others focused on the star-studded talent that has quickly invaded USC. “A backcourt consisting of him and Isaiah Collier is going to be tough for real,” choc tweeted, referencing the fellow top recruit who had already decided to join the Trojans last November. Together James and Collier could pose the best backcourt in the NCAA, ensuring that USC is nationally prominent in the two biggest college sports.

This is Bronny James’ shining moment, though. The young athlete who has been overshadowed throughout this whole process will surely stand on his own if he can help elevate Andy Enfield’s successful program into one of the true goliaths. Doing so would also do wonders for his NBA Draft stock, which looks quite unclear at the moment.

It was reported in January that James had narrowed down his choices of schools to USC, Oregon and Ohio State. Ultimately, he chose to stay close to home rather than playing for one of the sport’s most underrated coaches in Dana Altman and the place his father said he would have gone to had he went to college.

The McDonald’s All-American will be hyper scrutinized on this next step of his journey, with many quick to pounce on Bronny if he has an off night. That unfairly comes with his family name. He knows that, though.

Time will tell just how high his ceiling is, but the 18-year-old has undeniably raised the excitement level for USC Basketball to historic heights.