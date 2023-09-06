Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley have resurrected the USC football program after a few years of mediocrity. When Riley left Oklahoma to become the USC football coach in November 2021, it wasn't certain that Caleb Williams would follow him to the West Coast. A freshman at Oklahoma at the time of Riley's departure from the Sooners, Williams didn't know if there would be a place for him with the Trojans.

“I only played for him, in reality, for about two months, so I was confused,” Williams told GQ when asked about Riley becoming the USC football coach. “I didn’t know if I was wanted at the next place. I was annoyed. I was confused.”

Williams entered the transfer portal in early 2022. After speaking with Riley about the chance to become the USC football quarterback, Williams committed to leaving Oklahoma.

“It was a big sigh of relief, because now at least I know my damn coach wants me to play for him still.” Williams said. “I knew that I was the best quarterback for him and his system, and he knew that too. Yeah, that wasn’t the part that we talked about. It was more trying to build the trust back and build the relationship back.”

The move couldn't have worked out better for Williams. The USC football star won the Heisman Trophy in his first year with the Trojans and reached the Pac-12 Championship Game. In Williams and Riley's second season together since leaving Oklahoma, USC is among the top national championship contenders.

Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.