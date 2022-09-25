‘More proud of this win than previous 3’: Lincoln Riley gets real on USC football’s thrilling comeback win over Oregon State

Despite a rough showing against Paci-12 rival Oregon State, the USC football team is now 4-0 on the season. Although many coaches would have been discontent with such a 17-14 win following three 40-point performances, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was exhilarated.

According to ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti, Riley said that he was “probably more proud of this win than the previous three” because his team showed resiliency. He explained that great teams find a way to win even in tough atmospheres like Reser Stadium, which is exactly what the No. 7 USC football squad did.

“When everything’s rolling…that’s awesome. And obviously, we’d love for that to happen every week, but that’s football,” Riley said of his USC football squad, via ESPN. “It just doesn’t happen like that all the time. You know, how many times do you see a really good team go down and get upset or beat in a tougher atmosphere like tonight? I mean it happens all the time. That’s where you separate yourself from really great teams and find a way no matter what the circumstances, and we found a way to do that.”

USC football’s hot passing offense surprisingly came to a screeching halt against Oregon State. Caleb Williams completed only 16 of his 36 pass attempts for 180 yards and a touchdown while adding 27 yards on the ground. Jordan Addison had just three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Running back Travis Dye shined with 133 rushing yards on 19 attempts and a touchdown.

Even though USC football was expected to dominate, a win is still a win. Up next for the Trojans is a home matchup with Arizona State.