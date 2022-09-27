‘Ain’t five dudes in the country that make that throw’: Lincoln Riley’s passionate defense of USC football QB Caleb Williams

USC football improved to 4-0 on the weekend, but it wasn’t pretty. They just barely scratched out a 17-14 win over Oregon State in Pac-12 action, with quarterback Caleb Williams having one of his worst games as a Trojan.

Nevertheless, head coach Lincoln Riley backed his signal-caller and believes he’ll have no problem responding. Via Antonio Morales:

“Had one of those nights where he wasn’t at his best throwing wise … it’s gonna happen, even (to) the best of throwers. … That last throw, there ain’t five dudes in the country that make that throw. Especially in that moment. He’ll be fine.”

Lincoln Riley on Caleb Williams: “Had one of those nights where he wasn’t at his best throwing wise … it’s gonna happen, even (to) the best of throwers. … That last throw, there ain’t five dudes in the country that make that throw. Especially in that moment. He’ll be fine.”#USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 27, 2022

The USC football QB went 16 for 36 on Saturday for just 180 yards, throwing for only one touchdown. But, that one TD was absolutely huge. He linked up with Jordan Addison for the game-winning score. This is exactly what good players do. Williams might’ve had a sub-par game, but he came through in the clutch when it mattered most.

The Trojans ended up scoring 14 of their points in the fourth quarter after a lone field goal in the second. The standout player on offense was running back Travis Dye, who rushed for 133 yards on 19 carries.

What’s most important is USC football remains undefeated and is still a legitimate threat to be in the College Football Playoff. With an electrifying QB in Williams and lots of weapons around him, there is no telling what the Trojans can accomplish this season. Next up is Arizona State on Saturday. Hopefully, Williams can bounce back and play like everyone knows he can.