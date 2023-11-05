Caleb Williams' emotional moment after USC football's heartbreaking loss to Washington was caught on camera.

Fans couldn't help but feel bad for Caleb Williams after the USC football star was spotted crying following the Trojans' loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

Williams went all-out in the highly anticipated showdown with Michael Penix Jr. and Washington. The two teams played a high-scoring affair, but in the end, it was the Huskies who came out on top with the 52-42 victory. The USC football QB threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-35 pass completion; unfortunately, they just couldn't make stops on the other end.

After the heartbreaking loss, Williams was spotted going to his mother in the audience section before starting to cry heavily. His mom covered his face so that others couldn't see it, but it was clear he was sobbing.

Caleb Williams with his mom after the loss 🥺 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/qgcQIgLk5d — Overtime (@overtime) November 5, 2023

The video quickly went viral, and fans and media personalities alike expressed their pain for Caleb Williams. The USC football star is undoubtedly the best QB in the college game today, but the Trojans aren't just equipped enough to help him make to the playoffs.

“Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART. This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him,” former NFL QB Robert Griffin III wrote.

“I've watched every game of Caleb Williams’ college career and this game seems to have meant more than others. As if he realizes this loss is the end of something. A national championship, a Heisman, a season. This is the most emotional I’ve seen him,” ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho added.

Sports reporter Natalie Bode furthered, “Petition for Caleb Williams to play another year of college football. It simply can’t end like this. Hit the portal, tighten up on defense, get him some help Seems criminal to watch him play at this level [and] never win a conference title or get to a CFP.”

“Sad that people accuse Caleb Williams of not caring, then make fun of him when he outwardly shows how much he does. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind what this means to him. It's everything,” a USC football fan added.

It's certainly a tear-jerking moment, and it speaks volumes of how much Williams wants to win. What's next for the QB remains to be seen, especially with just a few games remaining on the season. What's clear, though, is Williams has shown what he is capable of and how intense is his competitiveness and desire for victory.