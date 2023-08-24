The 2023 USC football season kicks off this Saturday against San Jose State football, and fans are eager to see the Trojans in action for the first time. USC returns last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, and it’s been a busy off-season for the CFB star. It’s not often that a team is gifted the return of a Heisman winner, so all eyes in the college football world will be on Williams this season. He has had a great showing with NIL this off-season, and the latest news surrounding the Trojans QB is quite intriguing.

For the past five seasons, Dr. Pepper has put on a series of commercials during the college football season depicting a made up town called “fansville.” The series also depicts a different college football player each season. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that the series will continue this season, and the player featured will be USC football star Caleb Williams.

“FRISCO, Texas, August 23, 2023 – Today, Dr Pepper® announced the return of “Fansville,” the satirical episodic drama based on a fictional college football town,” The press release stated. “The sixth season begins Saturday, August 26, 2023, marking the start of the college football season. This year, “Fansville” makes an even bigger splash with a season-long partnership with Heisman trophy winner, AP College Football Player of The Year, and University of Southern California star quarterback and team captain, Caleb Williams.”

There are many signs that the college football season is near, and the fansville Dr. Pepper commercial is a big one. Fans love to see the story develop during the season, and it also provides a great opportunity for players like Williams.