By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The USC Trojans were one of the best football teams in the nation this season, and it’s thanks to Caleb Williams. The electric quarterback was one of the best, if not the best, player in the country. There’s a reason why he’s the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, after all. However, Caleb Williams suffered a leg injury during their previous game. It’s led some to wonder if he’ll be available for USC’s Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Now, we have confirmation that Williams will play, per The Sporting Tribune.

“Lincoln Riley just confirmed what Caleb Williams said on Friday. He will start and play with no restrictions. “He’s ready to play… He’s practiced very well.””

Caleb Williams suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah. The USC star quarterback never left the football field, but he was clearly hobbled due to that injury. Fans were understandably concerned about the health of the star. However, it seems like everything will be just fine for the team.

USC’s season ended in disappointment after they failed to make it to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans ended up losing the Pac-12 game to Utah, dropping their record then to 11-2. That was enough for the popular Ohio State squad (who had a similar record with USC) to make it to the final dance. It was a brutal end to what is otherwise a successful season for them.

Now, though, the Trojans are playing for pride. USC will be going up against an upstart team in Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Can Caleb Williams put on one more magnificent show for the fans before the season ends?