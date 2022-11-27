Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams just boosted his chances to take home the Heisman trophy after another big performance on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Williams’ display against the UCLA Bruins last week already provided him with a huge springboard to get in front of the race, and he only solidified that position with another historic outing. In the USC Trojans’ 38-27 win against Notre Dame, the 20-year-old signal-caller finished with one touchdown in the air and three ridiculous scores on the ground.

With that, Williams has now recorded 34 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing TDs. He is only the second player in Pac-12 history to record the feat, with Marcus Mariota the only other one to do so–which he did back in 2014.

Marcus Mariota won the Heisman trophy back then. And clearly, Caleb Williams is well on track to take the honor as well with the way he is playing recently.

It remains to be seen if USC football will be able to crack the College Football Playoffs spots with their recent display. They are sure to climb up from No. 6 after both No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU lost their respective matches, but the question is if their climb is high enough to qualify.

Regardless of what happens, though, Williams has definitely cemented his status as the nation’s top individual football player. With that, it might not be too long before we see him crowned and lifting that Heisman trophy. Making the College Football Playoffs would just be the icing on an otherwise tasty season for him.