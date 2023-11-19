USC football couldn't get the job done against UCLA as they lost the game 38-20. However, all of the buzz is humming around superstar quarterback, Caleb Williams after he chose to not speak with the media at the postgame press conference. Now, everyone is calling him out on social media.

It was a bold decision to not talk with the media. Typically, it's common practice for players to talk with the media as it prepares them for life in the NFL, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. I mean, he's going to have to talk with the media at the professional level.

“This is disappointing. USC football players have traditionally been so engaging with the media, a practiced skill set that has helped highlight many Trojans in their transition to the NFL.”

Caleb Williams is already deemed as the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, his actions have football fans wondering what NFL scouts are thinking about the Trojans' star.

To be fair, he plays extremely well. But if he ends up playing for a big market franchise it's hard to imagine him skipping out on postgame pressers being received well. Some journalists, like Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports, calls Caleb Williams' decision “unprofessional.”

“His first pressers in the NFL are going to be a rude wake up call. Professionalism on USC’s part (& his) could have prevented that.”

The pre-draft process is going to be interesting for Caleb Williams. Scouts are likely going to hammer him about handling the media.

Should NFL teams think twice about possibly drafting Caleb Williams?

For now, Caleb Williams is in line to enter the NFL Draft, but there is a chance he opts to stay with the Trojans for one more season. He's officially done for this season, as USC football doesn't have any more games on the regular schedule. However, they may still participate in a bowl game.

Look for media members to try and talk to Williams as soon as possible, as everyone will want to know his decision about his future.