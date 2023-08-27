Caleb Williams thrilled fans of USC football, Pac-12, and nationwide fans last season en route to a runaway Heisman Trophy win. Williams and the Trojans opened the 2023 season at home against the San Jose State Spartans, and it didn’t take long for him to pick up where he left off.

The Trojans have a defensive strategy that should pay dividends in 2023. A fired up prediction from receiver Dorian Singer has fans talking.

Now the focus is on the “hero play” that Williams unleashed on Saturday night.

Caleb Williams is ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/enEUPXcnf2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 27, 2023

Tahj Washington was the recipient on the play. Washington, a 5-10, 175 pound senior from Marshall, Texas, had nearly 800 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 2022. He is part of a USC passing attack that could become legendary with the defending Heisman winner at the controls of coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

“The first Heisman moment of the season,” one fan said about the touchdown bomb.

“Dude had like 2 seconds to scout the field and threw a absolute dime,” another fan said.

The incredible display of passing game prowess from Williams and Washington was followed up by a run for another score by running back Austin Jones not long afterward.

As the Trojans headed to halftime with a 21-14 lead, some pundits and college football fans alike questioned their defense.

Might be time to accept that this #USC defense won’t ever be it — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) August 27, 2023

The Spartans’ QB also received his props on the day for keeping San Jose football in the game against a surging USC football offensive attack.

Lots of (valid) jokes about USC’s defense in that 1st half but San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro is NICE — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) August 27, 2023

An earlier TD pass also had fans and analysts talking Heisman. Williams will need more heroics in the second half to stave off an upset, in what should be a game to watch for USC football, national and Pac-12 college football fans alike.