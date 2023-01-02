By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

USC quarterback Caleb Williams headlined the 2022 collegiate season. In his final game of the year, the 2022 Heisman winner made his presence felt one last time.

As USC took on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, Caleb Williams stuffed the stat sheet. Williams finished the game throwing for 462 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

With his five touchdown passes, Williams set a new Cotton Bowl touchdown record.

USC was met with a challenge when they took on Tulane. The two offenses battled until the clock hit zero. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt finished the day throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Tyjae Spears was the driving force of the Tulane offense. He finished the day rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns in just 17 carries.

Ultimately, Williams and USC fell to Tulane, with a final score of 46-45. With nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Led by Caleb Williams, USC put together an elite campaign in 2022. With head coach Lincoln Riley at the helm, and Williams stepping in at QB1, USC finished the 2022 season with an 11-3 record.

Williams himself was near perfect at times. He finished his sophomore campaign throwing for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Heading into next season, Caleb Williams and USC will have high expectations once again. They will be bringing back several key players on both sides of the ball. If their QB1 can continue to play well, this team will once again be playing in a major bowl game.