The USC football program mourned the loss of legendary head coach John Robinson Monday. Robinson, a past national championship winner for the Trojans, died of complications from pneumonia, per the school.

Robinson coached in two stints with the Trojans from 1976 to 1982, then from 1993 to 1997. He also coached the Los Angeles Rams from 1983 to 1991. His final coaching stop was UNLV, where he spent 1999 to 2004 with the Rebels. However, he's most revered for his first run with the Trojans.

The native of Chicago recruited future Heisman Trophy winning running backs Charles White and Marcus Allen. Robinson also guided USC to the 1978 season national title, beating Michigan 17-10 in the Rose Bowl to secure the championship.

The football world joined in mourning the loss of Robinson. Fans of the Trojans posted the hashtag “Fight on Forever” in remembering the coach.

One fan shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) how Robinson was a big staple in L.A. Others said “thanks for the memories coach,” while several other fans typed the fame “Fight On” battle cry often heard around the USC campus.

Even former Trojans went online to share their condolences. Legendary USC quarterback Matt Leinart, who never played for Robinson, still honored the fallen coach.

“RIP to a great man and Trojan,” Leinart posted on X.

Tailback and former USC team captain Petros Papadakis, who's now an L.A. sports media personality, reacted by saying “eternal will he his memory” in honoring his coach on X. Papadakis played on Robinson's last USC team of 1997.

USC will play its first game after Robinson's passing on Saturday when they host Nebraska.

Ex-NFL players honor former USC head coach John Robinson

Robinson impacted players outside of his USC days in establishing himself as a popular sports figure in L.A. That includes the ones who played for his Rams teams during the 1980s and early 1990s. One was his Rams quarterback Jim Everett, who called him “forever the best.”

Everett quarterbacked the 1990 Rams team that advanced to the NFC title game. Robinson was head coach of L.A. that season.

Hall of Famers who played against Robinson's teams shared their goodbye to Robinson. NFL Hall of Famer for the Buffalo Bills Thurman Thomas also took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share his condolences.

Robinson, though, became a household coaching name at USC. He won over fans of the Trojans for consistently winning the Rose Bowl in January, owning a 4-0 mark there. The Rose Bowl X account was another who became saddened by the news.

“We were saddened to hear of the passing of former USC football coach John Robinson. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the account posted.

Robinson compiled an astonishing 104-35-4 overall record with the Trojans. The 1978 team was his only national title program. Outside of White and Allen, Robinson was responsible for luring in other future NFL Hall of Famers to the “Land of Troy.” Ronnie Lott, Bruce Matthews, and Anthony Munoz are Pro Bowl Hall of Fame members who played for Robinson in college. Robinson also drew running plays for another famed Hall of Famer in L.A.: Former Rams running back Eric Dickerson, who got drafted by the coach in 1983.

The Rams honored Robinson with a moment of silence before their Monday Night Football contest at SoFi Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.