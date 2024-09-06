Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams makes his NFL regular season debut this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but USC football is wasting no time in honoring the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. The program is retiring his No. 13 Trojans jersey, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

A special tribute video was made with some assistance from some of Williams' former teammates, head coach Lincoln Riley and women's basketball phenom JuJu Watkins, among other USC figures. A couple of big names in the music industry also offered their congratulations to the 22-year-old, including someone with whom he shares a kind of connection.

John Legend started the video announcement by singing the refrain of his Grammy-winning “Ordinary People,” which is a nod to Williams' rendition of it during a karaoke session in Bears training camp (as seen on HBO's “Hard Knocks”). The young QB was met with a chorus of boos for his attempt, something rookies are apparently subjected to in Chicago.

Legend also had some fun at Williams' expense while also paying homage to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“You did a fantastic job singing my song, but you are definitely, definitely better at football than singing,” he said. “But I want to congratulate you on getting your number retired… You deserve it all. What an incredible career you've had so far. Look forward to much more success from you.”

Caleb Williams left his mark in LA

Snoop Dogg also issued his own words of encouragement and jokingly urged Caleb Williams to stop singing John Legend songs. Shenanigans aside, USC football is bestowing a huge honor on their former star.

Williams amassed 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 26 games played for the Trojans. He added another 21 rushing scores, showcasing his impressive versatility. Although his arrival did not coincide with a College Football Playoff appearance or Pac-12 Conference Championship, it marked a clear return to national prominence for a program that badly needed it.

Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Norman, Oklahoma to Los Angeles, California, spurring a huge one-year turnaround in 2022. He posted a magnificent 4,537 passing yards and 52 total TDs to run away with the Heisman. Some football fans will emphasize the lack of titles during his two-season tenure, but Williams had much going against him.

A porous defense and shaky offensive line forced the Washington, D.C. native to constantly put the team on his back. His ability to scramble his way out of trouble and improvise under pressure helped convince the Bears of his NFL preparedness. It also endeared him to legions of Trojans fans.

The No. 13 will now be immortalized in the LA Memorial Coliseum and represent what could potentially be the impetus of a grand USC football revival.