USC football head coach Lincoln Riley spoke on the departure of former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who recently entered the transfer portal. Riley hasn't been with the Trojans for too long, but he's been able to make an immediate impact on the offense in both recruiting and on-field play.

Nelson wasn't able to crack the rotation of being USC's backup, reportedly having trouble in the offense. He decided to pack his bags and look for a new opportunity, rather than stick his feet to the ground and fight for snaps as the starter. The former highly touted prospect is likely looking to be the No. 1 for a team, whether he goes to another famed Power Five program or downgrades to be given the keys early.

“Yeah, that part is difficult. The old school in all of us has all the great memories of the guys that we coach that, maybe, weren’t ready in the beginning and they progressed, got better, and you got to see the end of that,” said Riley. “So, yeah, it’s part of it now, you know what I mean? It’s just part of the world of college football at this current time,” per Sam Gillenwater at On3.

Riley has been known for his development of quarterbacks, widely seen as the quarterback guru of college football. He's fielded Heisman winners and candidates, but Nelson doesn't seem too confident that can happen with USC football.

The Trojans have been rumored to be searching for a quarterback in the transfer portal, preferably a veteran who comes in and contributes as the starter in 2024. With USC football keeping their eyes set on a transfer, that may be a sign as to how Nelson has fit with the team.